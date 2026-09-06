Mohali Kings chased down 178 in 13 overs for an eight-wicket win over Jalandhar Warriors in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. After being 27/2, Ramandeep Singh (91*) and Anmolpreet Singh (61*) shared an unbeaten 154-run stand to seal the win.

Mohali Kings chased down a mammoth target of 178 in 13 overs to register an emphatic eight-wicket win over Jalandhar Warriors in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Kings produced a stunning chase after Jalandhar Warriors posted 177/7 in their allotted 14 overs, with the match reduced to 14 overs per side.

Warriors Post a Challenging 177

The Warriors got off to an excellent start as openers Vishwanath Singh and Prabhsimran Singh took the attack to the Mohali bowlers. The duo added 63 runs for the opening wicket, with Vishwanath scoring a quick 40 off 19 balls and Prabhsimran contributing 37 off 18 balls.

After Vishwanath was dismissed, the Warriors lost a few wickets in quick succession. However, Harjas Tandon ensured that the momentum did not drop. He played an attacking knock of 37 off 16 balls, finding boundaries regularly and keeping the scoreboard moving. Abhinav Sharma and Mayank Gupta then provided the finishing touches. Abhinav remained unbeaten on 16 off 10 balls, while Mayank smashed an unbeaten 16 off just six balls to help Jalandhar finish on 177/7.

For Mohali Kings, Harpreet Brar was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/24 in three overs.

Ramandeep, Anmolpreet Lead Stunning Chase

In reply, Mohali Kings lost two early wickets and were in a difficult position at 27/2. However, what followed was a remarkable batting display from Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh. The two batters completely changed the course of the chase, taking the attack to the Jalandhar bowlers and putting the Warriors under immense pressure.

Ramandeep took the lead in the scoring, striking the ball cleanly and finding the boundary with ease. The duo remained unbeaten and added a sensational 154-run partnership for the third wicket, taking Mohali Kings from 27/2 to victory without any further damage. Anmolpreet played a superb supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 29 balls, while Ramandeep produced the innings of the match with a breathtaking 91* off just 35 balls. His knock included eight sixes and six fours.

Ramandeep's explosive batting, combined with Anmolpreet's composed half-century, ensured that Mohali Kings comfortably chased down the big target and sealed an eight-wicket victory over Jalandhar Warriors.

(ANI)