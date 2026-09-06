Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 44 off 37 in the Duleep Trophy Final, taking on Mohammed Siraj with a fearless 14-run over. His explosive strokeplay went viral, with fans praising the 15-year-old and backing him as a future superstar.

India’s batting sensation and East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fearlessly took on South Zone pacer Mohammed Siraj in the Duleep Trophy Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, September 6.

Opting to bat first against South Zone, East Zone had a brilliant start to their first innings, with openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran stitching a 100-run partnership before the former’s dismissal. The young batting prodigy was at his absolute best as he took on South Zone’s bowling attack with unbridled aggression, treating the high-stakes final like a net session.

Sooryavanshi played a quickfire knock of 44 off 37 balls, including 5 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 118.92, showcasing his trademark fearless intent and aggressive stroke play right from the opening over.

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Sooryavanshi’s Assault on Siraj Goes Viral

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismantled the bowling attack with authority, footage of his blistering battle against Mohammed Siraj quickly took over social media platforms. Since Siraj is a seasoned Indian pacer, Sooryavanshi's treatment of him with absolute disdain showcased a breathtaking display of youthful audacity.

In the seventh over of East Zone’s first-innings batting, Sooryavanshi, who was batting on 20 off 19 balls, turned the match on its head by taking calculated risks against the Indian pacer. The 15-year-old smashed 14 runs, including two fours and a six, off Siraj's over to shift the momentum of the final completely.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Mohammed Siraj have faced each other in first-class cricket for the first time in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final. However, the two had previously locked horns in the IPL, adding an extra layer of competitive edge to their high-stakes duel in domestic red-ball cricket.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is playing his first first-class final in a burgeoning domestic career that has already seen him shatter multiple records at the youth and senior levels. Sooryavanshi entered the title clash on the back of an impressive showing in the semifinal against Central Zone, where he scored 92 and 40 in both innings, continuing his phenomenal run of form with yet another impactful knock when it mattered most.

The teenage sensation's fearless approach at the top of the order has quickly become the defining narrative of East Zone's campaign, underlining his readiness to thrive against top-tier international bowling attacks on the grandest domestic stages.

Sooryavanshi’s Fearless Assault On Siraj Leaves Fans In Awe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless assault on Mohammed Siraj has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the teenage sensation for his fearless stroke play and audacious approach against the experienced Indian pacer.

Taking to their X handles, many were left impressed by Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach against Siraj, stating that the youngster showed remarkable confidence and maturity while taking on the experienced Indian pacer in the high-pressure Duleep Trophy final. Others hailed the 15-year-old as a future superstar, praising his explosive strokeplay against Siraj.

However, some fans focused on the quality of Sooryavanshi’s shot-making, while others highlighted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s composure under pressure and backed him to achieve greater heights in his promising career.

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In his maiden Duleep Trophy season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 184 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 110.17 in four innings. After the Duleep Trophy, Sooryavanshi will join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13.

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