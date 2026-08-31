Bihar's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, has made history in the Duleep Trophy by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century, breaking a 57-year-old record. The Bihar Cricket Association praised his magnificent innings of 92 runs.

The President of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), Harsh Vardhan, and Secretary Ziaul Arfin have congratulated Bihar's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on achieving a historic milestone in the Duleep Trophy. At the age of just 15 years and 157 days, Vaibhav became the youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy, breaking a 57-year-old record.

Vaibhav completed his half-century in just 42 balls, surpassing the record previously held by Laxman Singh, who had scored a half-century at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969. Vaibhav continued his aggressive approach even after reaching his half-century and played a magnificent innings of 92 runs off 81 balls. His innings included seven fours and seven sixes. He was dismissed for 92, agonisingly close to what would have been a memorable century.

BCA Hails Historic Achievement

BCA President Harsh Vardhan said: "On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on this historic achievement. Breaking a 57-year-old record in the Duleep Trophy at such a young age is an extremely proud moment for Bihar cricket. Vaibhav has once again proved through his talent, confidence and hard work that he is a star for the future. We are confident that he will go on to achieve many more milestones in the years to come."

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin said: "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's achievement is a matter of great pride for the entire Bihar cricket family. Becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy at the age of just 15 years and 157 days reflects his exceptional talent and dedication. His brilliant innings of 92 runs showcased his aggressive batting and tremendous confidence. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, we extend our best wishes to him and pray for a bright future. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to bring greater glory to Bihar and the country in the years ahead."

The Bihar Cricket Association described Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking achievement as another proud chapter in the history of cricket in the state and wished him a bright and successful future. (ANI)