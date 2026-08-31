Manchester City have completed the signing of 22-year-old Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras. The versatile attacker, who joins on a five-year contract, expressed his excitement at joining one of the world's most attractive clubs.

Manchester City have signed Brazilian winger Allan Elias, the club announced on Monday.

A statement from the club said, "Manchester City have completed the signing of Allan Elias, subject to international clearance. The exciting winger joins from Brazilian side Palmeiras and has signed a five-year contract that will take him through to the summer of 2031." He follows in the footsteps of Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Monga, Geronimo Rulli and Ayyoub Bouaddi in linking up with Enzo Maresca's first team squad.

The 22-year-old plays predominantly as a right winger but can also play in midfield or as a second striker and has even featured at full-back for the Brazilian League leaders.

Allan is the latest star to make the move from Palmeiras to Europe and follows defender Vitor Reis, who made the same switch to the Etihad in January 2025 - as did Gabriel Jesus back in 2017.

'A Surreal Moment' for New Signing

With the flair and skill generally associated with Brazilian attackers, he is excited about joining up with Enzo Maresca's squad. "This is a surreal moment for me," Allan said in a statement by the club. "Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, is one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life. "

"I love Palmeiras and always will - but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be, and the conversations I have had with the people at City so far has convinced me there is not a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions."

"I want to promise the Manchester City fans I will give absolutely everything to make the most of this opportunity. Now the hard work begins. I will give 100% in training and make the best case possible to the manager that I should be playing.

"My intention is to help City continue winning trophies. If I can do that, it would be a dream come true," he signed off.

Director of Football Welcomes 'Exciting Player'

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: "Allan is a really exciting player, and we think he will be a big addition to the squad.

"He has shown throughout his short career so far that he will fight to be the best he can be. Coming to Manchester and taking on the challenge of being a City player is another example of that."

"We watched his progress in Brazil and saw a player who thrives in the big moments and works hard for the team with a superb attitude. Everyone is very happy that he has joined us and we look forward to seeing him grow with City. Everyone at Manchester City would like to welcome Allan to the Club and wish him all the best during his time here," signed off Hugo.