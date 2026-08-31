The Indian Air Force International Squash Championship 2026 commenced in Chandigarh, inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. The five-day event features six teams, including international players from the UK and Sri Lanka, competing in team and singles.

IAF International Squash Championship Commences

The Indian Air Force International Squash Championship 2026 commenced at Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station Chandigarh, marking the beginning of a prestigious international sporting event that brings together the finest squash talent from India and abroad. The opening ceremony was graced by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, as the Chief Guest. He welcomed all participants and highlighted the importance of international sports events in promoting camaraderie, mutual respect and friendship among the nations. The CAS also played a friendly match with Air Marshal M Baladitya (Retd) & Captain Dan Peskett of the United Kingdom.

Tournament Structure and Participants

The championship will culminate on 04 September 2026 and will feature six teams, including two international teams from the United Kingdom & Sri Lanka along with the veterans. The Championship features both team events and an open singles category, bringing together elite National and International squash players.