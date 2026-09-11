HP, Shell and Energy Transfer have gained strongly this year, helped by AI PC demand, power portfolio changes and higher natural gas demand.

Investors bet on HP’s AI PC growth, while RBC Capital launched coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a $33 price target.

Shell stock reached a record high as the company sold its RISEC stake for $715 million and bought a 169-MW Pennsylvania gas plant.

Energy Transfer hit a 10-year high as it prepares to shift its listing to the Texas Stock Exchange.

HP Inc. (HPQ), Shell plc (SHEL) and Energy Transfer LP (ET) stocks hit fresh 52-week highs Thursday as investors rewarded strong execution, strategic portfolio moves and resilient cash generation. AI PC demand, refining margins and solid energy infrastructure earnings are helping drive momentum across the three stocks.

HP stock climbed 1%, while Energy Transfer and Shell stocks gained 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

HP Leans Into AI PCs

HP stock reached an annual high of $33.17 as investors increasingly view the company as a potential beneficiary of the shift toward AI-capable computers, which could encourage customers to replace older devices.

On Thursday, RBC Capital began coverage of HP with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating and a $33 price target. The firm recognized HP's exposure to AI and edge computing while flagging pressure on its printing business and the need for continued cost controls.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Shell Reshapes Power Portfolio

Shell stock also reached a record high of $96.99 as strong refining economics supported its business momentum. Shell has agreed to reshape its U.S. power portfolio by selling its stake in New England's 609-megawatt RISEC power facility to Constellation Energy for $715 million.

At the same time, the company has acquired 100% of Hunlock Creek Generating LLC, which owns 169 MW of natural gas-fired capacity in Pennsylvania. The deals aim to strengthen Shell’s position in the PJM power market while allowing it to lock in gains from RISEC.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Energy Transfer Draws Income Investors

Energy Transfer stock hit a ten-year high of $21.84 as the company plans to move its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Texas Stock Exchange, with trading expected to start Oct. 5. The change reinforces the company's Texas identity as it continues expanding its energy infrastructure footprint. Its roughly 6.3% dividend yield remains a major attraction for income-focused investors.

Stifel resumed coverage of Energy Transfer LP on Wednesday with a Buy rating and a $25 price target, citing the company’s diversified midstream assets and growth potential. The firm sees opportunities from rising natural gas demand for power generation.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, HP, SHEL and ET stocks have gained between 30% and 46%.

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