On Thursday, Robinhood reported selected August numbers, which were largely positive.

Robinhood reported a strong increase in Funded Customers at the end of August, which came in at 28.6 million, up about 120 thousand from the end of July 2026, and 1.9 million from the year before.

Total Platform Assets also grew 26% year-on-year to $384 billion, while Net Deposits were reported at $4 billion, or a 14% annualized growth rate relative to July 2026.

Across its segments, the brokerage firm reported a strong increase in trading volumes.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) fell nearly 2% in the overnight session late Thursday despite the company reporting some strong August metrics. However, retail sentiment remained bullish, with some users encouraging others to buy the stock at lower prices.

Robinhood August Numbers

Robinhood reported a strong increase in Funded Customers at the end of August, which came in at 28.6 million, up about 120,000 from the end of July 2026, and 1.9 million from the year before.

Total Platform Assets also grew 26% year-on-year to $384 billion, while Net Deposits were reported at $4 billion, or a 14% annualized growth rate relative to July 2026.

Across its segments, the brokerage firm reported a strong increase in trading volumes. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $335 billion, up 68% year-over-year, while average daily volumes (AVD) were $16.0 billion, up 68% year-over-year.

Options Contracts Traded were 293 million, up 50% from the previous year, while ADVs were 13.9 million contracts, an increase of 49% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $17.5 billion, up 61% from July 2026 but down 38% year-over-year. This included Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $7.4 billion and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $10.1 billion.

Robinhood App ADVs were $239 million, up 72% from July 2026, and down 46% year-over-year, while Bitstamp ADVs were $326 million, down 30% year-over-year.

Event Contracts Traded were 4.7 billion, down 23% from July 2026 but up 15x year-over-year, while ADVs were 152 million contracts, up 14x year-over-year.

The company also posted higher margin balances, cash and deposit balances, and cash sweep balances, while Total Securities Lending Revenue declined.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing, slipping from ‘bullish’ over 24 hours.

One bullish user said, “$HOOD great numbers. Load up.”

Another user said, “$HOOD falling for no reason at all. Keep buying more. This is a $200 stock in a year.” Shares last closed at $113.33 a piece.

A third user said, “$HOOD Great numbers for the month!! They just playing games!!”

Shares are down about 1.6% so far in 2026.

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