Oracle’s AI cloud backlog surges as investors look past near-term cash burn and dilution concerns.

Oracle’s Q1 revenue and adjusted earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with the company raising its fiscal 2027 earnings forecast.

AI cloud bookings pushed remaining performance obligations to $664 billion.

Retail sentiment for ORCL rose higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

Oracle Corp.’s shares rose over 4% in overnight trading late Thursday after the cloud company reported fiscal first-quarter results above expectations and raised its full-year forecasts, with analysts and investors increasingly convinced that surging cloud demand and massive investments in new capacity are translating into a more durable growth equation.

“A staggering $209B YoY jump in backlog to $664B backed by $30B in fresh Q1 AI bookings proves OCI demand is compounding exponentially faster than AWS or Azure,” said Nicholas Mugalli, CEO and Principal of World Trade Securities, in a post on X.

Mugalli acknowledged that Oracle’s latest results could raise concerns, particularly its $5.4 billion in negative free cash flow and planned $20 billion equity dilution program. But he argued that investors are instead viewing the spending as “a high conviction land grab for AI infrastructure dominance” and that the company’s enormous backlog would translate into long-term earnings growth.

Mugalli said Oracle is taking “the cleanest balance sheet route” to build out “multi-gigawatt capacity” without adding new debt. He argued that funding GPU clusters upfront through equity could help Oracle preserve its credit quality while allowing it to rapidly capture AI infrastructure market share.

“With AI compute yielding 30% to 40% gross margins and global demand heavily outpacing supply,” Mugalli said, Oracle is “not burning cash on a gamble” but is instead “aggressively locking in high-margin enterprise recurring revenue for the next decade.”

Oracle Results: Massive Backlog Converting Steadily Into Revenue

According to the latest results, Oracle expanded its cloud footprint to 70 regions and 119 availability zones across AWS and Azure, while management noted that roughly half of its massive RPO additions will convert into revenue over the next 36 months without requiring incremental cash outlays from Oracle.

“And the vast majority of those new contracts were via pre-pay or bring-your-own-hardware or similar mechanic, so won't require incremental capital from Oracle. Also, that new RPO won't impact our CapEx or revenues until fiscal '28 or beyond," Oracle CFO Hilary Maxson said in the analyst call.

Retail View On ORCL

ORCL was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with retail sentiment climbing multiple points in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

“$ORCL The tone is solid, tomorrow Analysts will upgrade as RPO are converting,” said a trader. Another wrote: “$ORCL The CFO sounds sharp on this call. Considerable improvement.”

Oracle stock dipped nearly 6% in Thursday’s session before the results were issued. It is down 21% year to date as of its last close.

Oracle Q1 Recap

Oracle’s first-quarter revenue increased 30% to $19.35 billion, exceeding Wall Street projections of $19.14 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.92 per share, way higher than analysts’ estimates of $1.74 per share.

Oracle booked more than $30 billion in additional AI cloud contracts in Q1, increasing its remaining performance obligations, or backlog, to $664 billion. During the quarter, the company completed a previously announced $20 billion at-the-market equity offering.

Consequently, Oracle raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings forecast to $8.10 ​per share from $8.05, and forecast annual revenue of at least $90 billion.

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