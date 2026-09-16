Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Chevron jumped to 52-week highs on Tuesday amid industry tailwinds, Wall Street optimism, and rising oil prices.

DELL stock closed up nearly 2% as CFO David Kennedy highlighted the durability of the company’s AI infrastructure growth at Citi’s TMT conference.

CRWD stock closed 3% higher on Tuesday as artificial intelligence safety concerns and a bid to slow AI development boosted software stocks.

CVX stock gained more than 2% at close amid rising oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), and Chevron Corp. (CVX) jumped to 52-week highs on Tuesday amid industry tailwinds and Wall Street optimism.

DELL stock closed up nearly 2% as CFO David Kennedy’s appearance at Citi’s TMT conference highlighted the durability of the company’s AI infrastructure growth.

CRWD stock closed 3% higher on Tuesday as artificial intelligence safety concerns and a bid to slow down AI development bolstered the software stock higher.

CVX stock gained more than 2% at close amid rising oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

DELL Stock Gains From AI Infrastructure Optimism

DELL stock climbed to a 52-week high of $568.67 on Tuesday, reversing after a nearly 6% drop from the previous day, as CFO David Kennedy reinforced investor confidence in the company’s AI infrastructure growth at Citi’s TMT conference.

Kennedy highlighted sustained demand for AI servers, traditional servers, and storage. He noted that Dell booked a record $6.1 billion in AI GPU server orders in fiscal Q2, matching the combined orders of the previous three quarters, while trailing 12-month orders reached $13.2 billion.

The company now has more than 6,500 enterprise AI customers, up over 60% in six months, with only 10%-15% of enterprises having meaningfully modernized for AI, he said.

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani also recently raised the price target on DELL to $650 from $575 and reiterated the stock as a top pick. He said his bullish view comes amid stronger neocloud deployments, expanding enterprise AI adoption, potential share and margin gains, and disciplined capital allocation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DELL stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have surged more than 325% in 2026.

CrowdStrike Rises From AI Safety Debate Tailwind

CRWD stock notched a fresh record of $243.98 on Tuesday, continuing its upward climb after renewed concerns about the risks tied to rapidly expanding AI systems bolstered software stocks higher.

The concerns cropped up after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in the rapid pace of AI development, citing safety concerns, with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceX’s Elon Musk also voicing support for greater caution.

The debate propped up demand for cybersecurity companies, giving them a fresh lease.

Meanwhile, as per The Fly, Wedbush on Friday assumed coverage of CrowdStrike with an ‘Outperform’ rating and price target of $250, adjusted from $720, to reflect the company's 4-for-1 share split. The firm said that the company is a "high-conviction" name within cybersecurity and one of its top technology picks over the next 12-18 months.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock dipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours. The company's shares have gained nearly 114% year-to-date.

Chevron Rises On Oil Price Gains

CVX stock jumped to a fresh annual high of $217.78 on Tuesday, putting it on track for a third week of gains amid surging oil prices.

At the time of writing, Brent crude futures expiring in November were trading at $107.68 a barrel, while WTI crude futures expiring in October were trading at $104.49 per barrel.

Meanwhile, top American oil executives have said this week that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz has started to cause a fuel crisis, with ongoing attacks tightening oil supply even further.

“All these mechanisms helped to mitigate the price and supply risk,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said at an energy conference in Austin, Texas, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Those have largely now played out, and we don’t have nearly the buffers in the system that we did when it began.”

Additionally, Chevron is also the only oil major with existing roots in Venezuela, which it is likely to benefit from under the latest U.S.-Venezuela Oil Deal, which grants the nation access to 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CVX stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have surged nearly 40% so far in 2026.

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