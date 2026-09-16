Housing weakness, a prolonged athleticwear turnaround, and rising cruise fuel costs weighed on investor sentiment.

Weak housing conditions, along with fears of higher borrowing costs, pressured Opendoor stock.

Nike shares hit a 12-year low of $36.17 as investors question the turnaround.

Higher fuel costs weighed on cruise operator Carnival’s Q3 earnings expectations.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), Nike Inc. (NKE) and Carnival Corp. (CCL) stocks plunged to 52-week lows Tuesday as a delayed break-even timeline, concerns over sales momentum, operating costs and near-term earnings upside spooked investors.

Opendoor Technologies stock tumbled 5%, while Nike and Carnival stocks fell more than 2% and more than 1%, respectively.

Opendoor’s Housing Challenge

Opendoor stock fell to an annual low of $2.62, as the online real estate company works through a difficult housing environment and delays in its turnaround plan.

CEO Kaz Nejatian said last week that a sharp deterioration in housing conditions in late August slowed the pace at which the company could sell homes. That setback pushed Opendoor’s expected timeline for reaching adjusted net income break-even back by roughly six to eight weeks.

Higher interest rates could add more pressure on Opendoor by making mortgages more expensive and slowing home sales. That could make it harder to sell homes quickly, increase inventory costs and further delay the company’s path to profitability. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Nike Stock Hits 12-Year Low

Nike stock plunged to a 12-year low of $36.17, leaving the athleticwear giant nearly 80% below its November 2021 record high. The stock has come under pressure as investors question the pace of CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround efforts.

Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target to $44 from $47 while maintaining a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Nike’s fiscal fourth-quarter results showed continued weakness, with revenue falling 1% to $10.97 billion. Direct sales declined 7%, while Nike Brand Digital revenue fell 12%. Weakness in Greater China also outweighed modest improvement in North America.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Carnival Faces Cost Pressure

Carnival stock hit a 52-week low of $21.93 as higher fuel expenses and changing booking trends prompt analysts to reduce expectations for the cruise operator.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka cut CCL’s price target to $29 from $34 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating ahead of Carnival’s fiscal third-quarter (Q3) earnings report.

The firm expects less earnings upside than in recent quarters, partly because August brought higher oil and fuel prices. Those higher costs have pushed operating expenses above Carnival’s earlier expectations. Retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

So far this year, OPEN, NKE, and CCL stocks have declined between 27% and 54%.

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