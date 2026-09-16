Golden Dome’s space-based interceptor program reached “flight-ready hardware,” with an integrated demonstration targeted for 2028.

U.S. officials confirmed that Space Force personnel operate on-orbit weapons to defend against space-enabled attacks.

The Space Force disclosed 20 interceptor-prototype contracts worth up to $3.2 billion across 12 companies in April.

SpaceX holds $6.45 billion in major Space Force awards, while Rocket Lab has a $266 million missile-defense launch contract and $12 million in Space Data Network orders.

Space stocks drew fresh attention after U.S. military officials confirmed that Space Force personnel operate weapons in orbit and stressed that America’s military, allies and economy depend on secure access to space.

On Tuesday, Redwire (RDW) rose 2.5% and Rocket Lab (RKLB) gained 2%, while SpaceX (SPCX) fell 3% and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) declined 2%.

US Vows To Preserve Access To Space

Richard Palmer, director of the Capability and Resource Integration Directorate at U.S. Space Command, said disclosing the capabilities was intended to deter adversaries, while also showing America’s readiness to respond.

“The acknowledgment of these space-control capabilities is fundamental to ensuring that we prevent deterrence from failing, and that we are postured and ready should deterrence fail to employ them effectively,” Palmer said Tuesday. “The bottom line is that our joint force and our allied forces require space. Our economies require space,” he added. “We are ready in the U.S. to preserve that.”

Space Force Lifts The Veil On Orbital Weapons

Space Force chief Douglas Schiess separately confirmed on Tuesday that enlisted Guardians “operate on-orbit weapons that can defend the Joint Force against space-enabled attacks.” He said the service would make “disciplined and responsible choices” as it expands its orbital arsenal.

The comments followed Air Force Secretary Troy Meink’s announcement on Monday that the U.S. “has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action.” Meink declined to identify the systems. “Talking about the details of what we’re doing would actually not benefit that deterrence,” he said.

Golden Dome Hardware Moves Closer To Orbit

Meink separately said Golden Dome’s space-based interceptor program had advanced from an initial contract to “flight-ready hardware” in less than a year.

The Space Force awarded 20 prototype contracts worth up to a combined $3.2 billion to 12 companies in April, including SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Anduril. The program aims to demonstrate an integrated space-based interception capability by 2028.

The push comes as China develops spacecraft capable of grappling and moving satellites, while Russia has been linked to electronic interference and a potential nuclear anti-satellite capability.

“We’ve gone from not talking about counter-space capabilities ... to now saying flat-out we have weapons in space,” said Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation. “The pendulum keeps on shifting over that way.”

Which Space Stocks Stand To Benefit?

SpaceX has the most exposure to Washington’s buildup. It received a $2.29 billion contract in May to build the secure Space Data Network Backbone and also a $4.16 billion award for satellites and supporting systems to track airborne threats from orbit.

Rocket Lab holds a $266 million Space Force contract for 12 suborbital missile-defense launches, with options for six more, and two Space Data Network orders worth a combined $12 million. Its proposed $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications would add an established satellite network to its launch and spacecraft businesses.

Meanwhile, Planet Labs, AST SpaceMobile, Redwire and Voyager Technologies is drawing investor interest in military satellites, communications and orbital infrastructure.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Space Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASTS and SPCX was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume, while sentiment around RKLB and RDW was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Over the past year, ASTS climbed 43%, RDW gained 19% and RKLB rose 18%, while SPCX fell 11%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<