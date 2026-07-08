The roadmap also features quantum-resistant security research and updates to BNB Smart Chain.

BNB Chain is reportedly developing a new Layer-1 blockchain for agentic trading.

TxStream and PriorityLane will clear the public mempool in the network to mitigate front-running and improve execution efficiency.

A testnet is expected to launch in late 2026, followed by a mainnet in early 2027 alongside BNB Smart Chain.

The BNB Chain (BNB) is reportedly preparing to launch a new Layer 1 blockchain for agentic trading.

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The chain will strive for sub-50-millisecond (msec) transaction preconfirmation and throughput exceeding 100,000 transactions per second, placing it as the fourth chain in BNB Chain's stack alongside BNB Smart Chain, opBNB, and Greenfield, according to a report by TheBlock.

The design goal was to be as close to centralized exchange execution while retaining self-custody, said David Z, the Chief Technology Officer of BNB Chain. While for high-frequency trading in co-located venues, centralized venues would still have an edge, he said. Z added that the new chain would offer settlement finality without custodial risk for others.

New Layer-1 to Run Alongside BNB Smart Chain

To prevent front-running strategies such as sandwich attacks, the architecture is aiming to remove the public mempool and replace it with a feature called TxStream that will direct transactions straight to the block leader. In the design, block leaders change every 200 msec. The second part, PriorityLane, would reserve space in blocks for oracles, liquidations, and bridges.

BNB Chain said throughput goals are driven by just-in-time compilation and strength reduction for eliminating repeated computational work across popular smart contracts, along with parallel execution and LtHash-based storage. We also aim for block finality under one second.

The team intends to launch the chain on a testnet by the end of 2026 and on a mainnet in early 2027. BNB Chain said the new chain will be connected to BNB Smart Chain (BSC) via a native bridge, with BSC remaining the settlement hub.

The roadmap comes as other high-performance blockchain projects, such as Solana’s (SOL) Firedancer, Monad (MON), and MegaETH, are also pursuing similar execution-layer throughput gains.

BNB Chain Explores Quantum-Resistant Security

BNB Chain is also looking to explore quantum-resistant security using a hybrid approach of stacking post-quantum protection on top of current cryptography.

The chain’s commitment to the LtHash state already provides post-quantum state integrity, Z said, although account-level quantum migration is still unsolved across the industry.

The roadmap also included the BNB Smart Chain performance gains in H1 2026, with block intervals reduced to 450 milliseconds and benchmark throughput almost doubling to around 5,200 transactions per second.

Despite the news, BNB’s price was trading at $563, down over 2% in the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

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