Warner Bros. Discovery is overhauling its advertising infrastructure by leveraging Amazon Web Services’ agentic AI to bridge the gap between traditional linear television and digital ad markets.

The new cloud-scale architecture integrates previously isolated linear and digital divisions, enabling advertisers to bundle, manage, and scale campaigns across all WBD channels seamlessly.

Powered by AWS machine learning, the system deploys self-optimizing AI agents capable of handling real-time budget distribution, precise audience forecasting, and interactive ad formatting.

Following the launch of direct response automation earlier this year, WBD plans to introduce unified media planning in the third quarter of 2026, followed by advanced billing and inventory pricing features in the fourth quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) share price gained nearly 1% on Wednesday after the firm unveiled a major restructuring of its advertising technology stack, utilizing autonomous artificial intelligence from Amazon Web Services to merge its television and digital commercial operations into a single platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The entertainment giant announced that it is implementing "agentic AI" workflows designed to fundamentally change how ad slots are designed, sold, and evaluated across its entire U.S. media ecosystem. The technology relies on AWS as Warner Bros. Discovery’s primary cloud infrastructure provider.

Unifying Siloed Markets

Historically divided by distinct operational processes, the traditional linear television market and modern digital streaming platforms have functioned as independent ecosystems. WBD’s AWS-backed infrastructure aims to merge these divisions, enabling advertisers to treat both mediums as a singular, cohesive inventory.

"We're embarking on the next frontier of advertising where convergence brings linear and digital together on a single platform," said Nage Sethu, Senior Vice President of Technology for Converged Advertising and Linear Systems at Warner Bros. Discovery. Sethu noted that utilizing AWS is vital to creating a streamlined experience that handles data and forecasting at a cloud-native scale.

Advanced AWS Infrastructure

The technological overhaul is built heavily upon Amazon’s specialized machine learning capabilities. The platform deploys Amazon Bedrock and its AgentCore framework to build and maintain core AI agents, while using Amazon SageMaker to develop custom, proprietary machine learning models that comply with corporate security and privacy regulations.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery's sales personnel will utilize Amazon Quick, an AI-driven virtual assistant. The tool uses natural language processing to allow internal teams to extract immediate data insights and receive proactive sales recommendations.

"By combining WBD's iconic content portfolio and rich audience signals with AWS's cloud and agentic AI capabilities, we're enabling a new era of intelligent, automated advertising," said Samira Panah Bakhtiar, General Manager of Media, Entertainment, Games & Sports at Amazon Web Services.

WBD, AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AMZN and WBD stock was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Overall retail chatter on AMZN and WBD have gained 8% and 40% respectively over the previous session.

AMZN stock has gained 4.4% year-to-date while WBD has lost 8.8% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<