Raymond James, UBS, and Canaccord raised their price targets on the stock, while Stifel and Stephens called the post-earnings weakness a buying opportunity.

Braze beat both revenue and adjusted EPS estimates, but the stock fell sharply after the results.

According to TheFly, Raymond James raised its price target on the stock to $33 from $27 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating.

Stephens raised its target to $34 from $31 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating.

Shares of Braze (BRZE) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after they tumbled over 19% following a weaker-than-expected third-quarter outlook.

However, most analysts raised their price targets on the stock, with some eyeing an opportunity following Wednesday's share price decline. Raymond James, UBS, and Canaccord raised their price targets on the stock, while Stifel and Stephens called the post-earnings weakness a buying opportunity.

The company’s second-quarter (Q2) adjusted EPS and revenue beat analyst expectations, while Braze also raised its FY27 revenue and earnings outlook.

BRZE shares fell about 19% in Wednesday trading, at the time of writing.

Analysts Raise Price Targets Despite Post-Earnings Selloff

According to TheFly, Raymond James raised its price target on the stock to $33 from $27 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, citing 24% CRPO growth and accelerating AI adoption.

UBS also raised its price target to $32 from $28, while Canaccord raised its target to $37 from $35, with both firms maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Canaccord highlighted the good quarterly performance and noted the pace at which AI is moving from competitive positioning to commercial adoption.

Stephens raised its target to $34 from $31 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, saying the strong Q2 report had become caught up in a deceleration narrative. It recommended buying into any post-earnings sell-off.

JPMorgan lowered its price target slightly to $34 from $35 but maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, saying the quarter increased its confidence in the durability of Braze's bookings.

BRZE’s Q2 Earnings Recap

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company’s revenue rose to $227.23 million, beating analyst estimates of $220.3 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came at $0.19, ahead of the Fiscal AI estimate of $0.15.

The company also raised its FY27 outlook, now expecting adjusted EPS of $0.64 to $0.65 and revenue of $910 million to $913 million, up from its previous guidance of $0.61 to $0.65 EPS and $895 million to $899 million in revenue.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $229 million to $230 million compared to the consensus estimate of $228.91 million. It guided for adjusted earnings of $0.13 to $0.14, which came in below the consensus estimate of $0.16, according to Fiscal AI data.

Braze’s non-GAAP operating income rose to $22 million from $6 million a year earlier, while dollar-based net retention was 110%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward BRZE remained ‘Extremely Bullish’ over the last 24 hours.

BRZE stock has declined more than 28% so far this year and over the past 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500

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