The U.S. Department of the Treasury expanded its debt buyback program to $6 billion, yet government bond yields spiked.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tripled the initial target size for Thursday’s buyback of 10- to 20-year government bonds, boosting the ceiling from $2 billion to $6 billion.

Bond yields climbed to multi-year highs after the announcement, as investors had built up expectations for a far larger buyback.

The enlarged buyback reflects the Treasury’s push to inject market liquidity and stem surging long-term borrowing costs.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday it will triple the scope of its upcoming debt buyback operation, capping the purchase size at $6 billion for long-dated government debt.

However, the aggressive move failed to calm financial markets, triggering a sell-off that pushed long-term yields to their highest levels in years. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes climbed roughly 5 basis points to 4.83%, marking the highest yield level seen since 2023.

Under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the department will repurchase up to $6 billion in outstanding securities maturing in the 10- to 20-year window. While the figure marks a sharp increase from the $2 billion baseline previously signaled to the market, bond traders reacted with disappointment, having priced in an even broader intervention.

While repurchasing debt is a routine debt-management tool, the expanded buyback underscores the Trump administration's focus on curbing yield spikes.

While temporary relief from yield pressure may be achieved through such interventions, underlying macroeconomic challenges, such as persistent concerns over the growing federal deficit, soaring energy costs, and heavy corporate bond issuance to fulfill AI capex plans, remain unaddressed.

Yields rose across the curve, in longer-duration 10-year and 30-year yields and shorter-term 1-year and 2-year yields on Wednesday. International benchmark Brent crude futures climbed above the $100-per-barrel mark, and U.S. oil hovered around the $ 96-per-barrel mark.

Unmet Market Expectations

Market participants attributed the yield jump to heightened anticipation ahead of the announcement. Wall Street dealers had elevated their forecasts after Bessent publicly floated the prospect of buying back more than $4 billion in government debt.

"They tripled the amount, but the market is trading it like a disappointment because it's not the shock and awe investors wanted," Steven Zeng, a strategist at Deutsche Bank AG told Bloomberg. "It's like Treasury created this monster that it now has to keep feeding."

Despite the market's reaction, the Treasury maintained that its maximum buyback size for six other scheduled operations in the current fiscal quarter will remain at or above $4 billion. The department noted that while maximum figures are targets, historical data shows it almost always purchases the full amount specified during long-dated nominal debt operations.

Political And Economic Stakes

The push to rein in yields comes amid heightened concern within the administration regarding rising long-term borrowing costs. Escalating Treasury yields have trickled through the broader economy, driving domestic mortgage rates to their highest points in over a year just weeks before the congressional elections.

Addressing market anxieties over mounting national debt, Bessent dismissed fears that the U.S. would struggle to meet its debt obligations, calling such narratives baseless. "I am making sure that there is not a bad, big adverse outcome," Bessent said recently, reiterating his goal to prevent rapid market swings and stabilize borrowing conditions.

The iShares 20+ year yield ETF (TLT) dropped 0.7%, the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) slipped 0.4%, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) eased 0.5%, and the SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) eased 0.7%.

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