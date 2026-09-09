In an interview with CNBC, CEO Michael Intrator said the company’s long-term offtake agreements and deal-level economics remain central to its operating-leverage strategy.

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator said operating leverage is becoming more visible as CoreWeave scales its infrastructure business.

He added that the margin gains should increasingly flow through to quarterly results over the next several years as the company scales.

The CEO expects each new infrastructure deployment to have a smaller impact on near-term margins as the overall business grows.

CoreWeave (CRWV) CEO Michael Intrator said on Wednesday that the economics of the company’s newer AI data-center deals are improving, with customers paying enough to more than offset rising costs for power, memory and other infrastructure inputs.

“We talked about how they've improved recently as we've added between 5% and 10% of operating margin to more recent deals,” Intrator said in a CNBC interview. He stated the improvement reflects the strength of demand for AI compute, which is allowing CoreWeave to raise pricing faster than its costs are increasing.

“Not only are they good but they're getting better in spite of the fact that the price of the inputs is increasing because the amount people are willing to pay for them is increasing faster,” Intrator said.

CRWV stock fell as much as 3.4% in midday trade on Wednesday, on track to break a three-day rally of around 22%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day while chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

CRWV stock’s single-day gains month-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

CoreWeave’s Future Earnings Will Reflect Margin Improvement

The comments build on CoreWeave’s recent earnings discussion, when Intrator described the second quarter as an inflection point for operating leverage. Adjusted operating income rose to $128 million in the quarter, up from $21 million in the first quarter, as the company continued to expand its infrastructure footprint.

The CEO said the margin improvement should become increasingly visible in CoreWeave’s financial results as the company scales. “Now that is something that you're going to see over the next several years as it begins to impact our quarterly earnings,” Intrator said.

‘Deal-Level’ Economics Are ‘Excellent’, Says CEO

CoreWeave’s business model requires significant upfront investment in data centers and computing infrastructure. The company typically pairs those investments with long-term contracts before borrowing against the underlying deals.

Intrator said the economics of those individual contracts are the key reason he remains confident in the longer-term margin outlook.

“When we have built our business, we really built our business around the idea that you make an investment, you have a long-term offtake with a counterparty, and you go out and borrow money to support that deal in and of itself,” he said. “The deal-level economics are excellent.”

Scale Could Further Lift Margins

Intrator also pointed to the impact of scale. As CoreWeave brings more infrastructure online, the incremental contribution from each new deployment becomes smaller relative to the overall business, allowing operating leverage to have a greater impact on margins.

“What you're seeing right now is largely a function of this. As we have built our infrastructure and gotten to scale, the incremental piece of income from the infrastructure that we bring online is not debilitating our near-term margins,” Intrator said.

CRWV stock has gained around 30% this year but has fallen around 3% in the last 12 months.

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