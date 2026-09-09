Researchers observed structural improvements in the retina in four of five patients being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study

Opus Genetics’ OPGx-BEST1 is being developed for inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in the BEST1 gene.

Three of five patients showed meaningful improvement in vision, while three patients showed improvement on microperimetry, an eye test measuring retinal sensitivity.

The company expects potential Phase 3 dosing to begin in 2027.

Shares of Opus Genetics (IRD) surged more than 30% on Wednesday, clocking its best-ever single-day gains, after the company said that a low dose of its experimental gene therapy showed meaningful improvements in visual function in patients suffering from retinal diseases.

IRD shares hit an intraday high of $7.07, marking their highest levels since April 2021.

Study Shows Improvement In Vision And Retina Sensitivity

Opus Genetics’ OPGx-BEST1 is being developed for inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in the BEST1 gene, including Best Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy (BVMD) and Autosomal Recessive Bestrophinopathy (ARB). These rare diseases can progressively damage the retina and lead to vision loss.

The company said it evaluated five patients over three and six months in a low-dose group of the Phase 1/2 BIRD-1 study.

Three of five patients showed meaningful improvement in their vision, while three patients showed improvement on microperimetry, an eye test that measures how sensitive different areas of the retina are to light. Researchers also observed structural improvements in the retina in four of five patients.

The therapy was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or inflammation inside the eye.

Phase 3 Trial Could Begin In 2027

Following a meeting last month, Opus said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed on a potential primary goal for a pivotal study, based in part on improvement measured by microperimetry.

Opus has now moved to a higher-dose group, which has enrolled eight patients. Dosing is expected to finish in the fourth quarter, with three-month results due in the second quarter of 2027.

The company expects potential Phase 3 dosing to begin in 2027. Opus had $88.8 million in cash at the end of June and expects its available resources to fund operations into 2029.

IRD Bulls Eye $12

Retail sentiment surrounding IRD on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user on the platform said the stock could climb above $12, implying more than 100% upside.

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The stock has surged around 180% so far in 2026.

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