Longtime CME Group executive Jack Tobin will succeed Lynne Fitzpatrick as CFO when she takes over from Terry Duffy as CEO.

Tobin will become Deputy CFO in November 2026 and CFO in March 2027.

He has worked at CME Group since 2002 and served as Chief Accounting Officer since 2015.

In June, CME said longtime Chief Executive Terry Duffy will step down as CEO in March 2027, with Lynne Fitzpatrick taking over the role.

CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday named longtime insider Jack Tobin as its next Chief Financial Officer, succeeding current President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick, who takes over as the firm’s Chief Executive Officer in March next year.

Tobin has more than 35 years of financial experience and joined CME Group in 2002. Since becoming Chief Accounting Officer in 2015, he has overseen accounting, corporate development and finance functions at the company.

Before joining CME, Tobin worked as a principal consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. CME said he will continue to report to Fitzpatrick after taking over as CFO. Matthew Render, who joined CME as Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in August 2026, will succeed Tobin as Chief Accounting Officer.

The appointments come ahead of CME’s previously announced CEO transition. In June, CME said longtime Chief Executive Terry Duffy will step down as CEO in March 2027, with Fitzpatrick taking over the role.

CME’s Agreement With EEX

CME recently announced that the European Energy Exchange (EEX) intends to phase out its dairy business and to support the transition of its suite of indices that underpin existing futures contracts to CME Group before the end of 2027.

CME stated that the transaction, which includes the European butter and skimmed milk powder indices, will mark CME Group's entry into the European dairy market. It also has plans to launch its own European dairy indices, futures and options in the near future.

What Retail Investors Think About CME Stock?

Retail. Investor sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding CME stock remained ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

CME stock retail sentiment on September 9 as of 12:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

CME shares were trading marginally in the red on Wednesday. The stock has risen 2.2% so far this year and around 12% in the last 12 months.

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