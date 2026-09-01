Investors are signaling high confidence that Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery will overcome its final state-level antitrust hurdle.

Financial markets currently price in an estimated 85% probability that the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery transaction will close despite ongoing legal opposition.

Investors anticipate Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison will settle with California Attorney General Rob Bonta out of court before a scheduled March trial.

Paramount is motivated to close the transaction by the end of September, Barron’s wrote, to avoid an extra $650 million quarterly "ticking fee" being added to the acquisition price.

Financial markets are expressing renewed optimism that Paramount Skydance’s (PSKY) massive $110 billion buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will reach completion.

The optimism comes despite an antitrust lawsuit launched in July by a coalition of state attorneys general, spearheaded by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The state challenge argues that merging the two entertainment titans would give the combined company excessive leverage over cable television distribution and film production.

Barron's reported that Wall Street currently assigns approximately 85% odds that the transaction will successfully close. Market sentiment has turned significantly more positive over the past month, up from a previous sentiment hovering just above 50% when fears over state intervention were at their peak.

PSKY stock closed 0.3% higher on Monday, while WBD stock eased 0.8%.

Stock Movements Signal Growing Confidence

Market participants infer these completion odds by weighing potential stock gains against downside risks if the acquisition falls apart. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have gained 13% since hitting a low point in late July, recently trading at $28.53—roughly $2.47 under Paramount’s all-cash offer of $31 per share.

If regulatory blockades were to derail the merger, analysts estimate Warner Bros. stock could plunge to between $15 and $16. This gap between the remaining $2.50 per share upside and the estimated $13 per share downside underpins the market's 85% calculated probability, Barron’s reported.

Paramount stock has also rebounded, rising 35% from its late-July low of $7.62 to $10.88.

The Ticking Fee

A major catalyst driving a prompt resolution is a financial penalty built into the buyout agreement. If the acquisition extends past September, Paramount will be subject to a 25-cent-per-share quarterly "ticking fee."

That surcharge would add roughly $650 million per quarter to the transaction's overall price tag. Consequently, corporate leadership faces immense pressure to resolve outstanding issues quickly rather than wait for a trial set for March, which could push completion out to mid-next year.

Final Obstacle on a Global Scale

The state lawsuit is the final regulatory barrier to the mega-merger, which has already received approval from more than 60 international regulatory authorities.

Industry arbitrageurs believe a compromise with state officials is imminent. Roy Behren, co-manager of the $2.5 billion Merger Fund—which holds approximately $200 million in Warner Bros. stock—estimates the likelihood of success even higher, near 90%. Behren noted that the state's case appears legally weak and suggested a negotiated settlement could allow state regulators to secure policy wins without disrupting the deal's core strategic structure.

Prominent hedge funds and institutional managers—including Millennium Management, Citadel Advisors, Third Point, Pentwater Capital Management, and DE Shaw—have placed substantial bets on the transaction closing, Barron’s reported. During an August investor conference call, Paramount CEO David Ellison expressed strong confidence in the acquisition’s approval and confirmed that integration preparations are already underway.

PSKY, WBD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on PSKY stock and was ‘bearish’ on WBD, with ‘normal’ message volumes for both stocks.

PSKY stock has lost 19.2% year-to-date, and WBD stock has lost 0.9% during the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<