Under the deals, the drug makers would charge Americans no more than the lowest price paid in other rich countries.

Alcon, Astellas, BeOne Medicines, BridgeBio, CSL, Kyowa Kirin, Sun Pharma, Teva, and UCB inked deals with the Trump administration on Monday.

The nine companies pledged at least $19.6 billion in near-term U.S. factory spending.

U.S.-listed shares tied to the White House’s latest drug-pricing deals were quiet after the closing bell Monday, with no sharp move.

President Donald Trump on Monday said nine mid-sized drugmakers have agreed to lower drug prices in the U.S., including Alcon (ALC), Astellas, BeOne Medicines (ONC), BridgeBio (BBIO), CSL, Kyowa Kirin, Sun Pharma, Teva (TEVA), and UCB.

Under the deals, they would charge Americans no more than the lowest price paid in other rich countries, similar to big-pharma companies that inked similar deals with the Trump Administration last year. The medicines treat conditions such as cancer, Parkinson’s, hemophilia, eye disease, liver disease, and skin problems. The same rule would also apply to new drugs launched by these companies later.

The nine companies pledged at least $19.6 billion in near-term U.S. factory spending. Some also said they will donate drug ingredients to a U.S. emergency reserve.

U.S.-listed shares tied to the White House’s latest drug-pricing deals were quiet after the closing bell Monday, with no sharp move. Teva Pharmaceutical closed down 1.1%, then gained 2% in after-hours trading. BeOne Medicines finished down about 2%, and held that level after the close. BridgeBio was essentially flat in the regular session and ticked slightly higher after hours. Alcon shares were little changed.

Trump’s Pricing Push

The fresh deals follow a push that began in 2025. Trump signed an order seeking “most-favored-nation” prices, then sent letters to 17 of the world’s largest drugmakers. He warned of tariffs on imports if they did not cut U.S. prices.

Pfizer went first in September 2025. AstraZeneca and EMD Serono followed. In November, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk agreed to steep cuts on popular weight-loss and diabetes shots sold through TrumpRx.gov and at $50 a month for many Medicare patients.

In December, nine more giants signed on in one day: Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi. Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie followed in January. Regeneron was the last among the companies targeted by Trump to ink a most-favored-nation deal, after signing in April. Those earlier pacts mixed lower Medicaid prices, cash discounts on a government website, factory spending in the United States, and relief from drug tariffs.

The White House said on Monday that earlier deals plus the fresh nine now cover 26 companies and 89% of the branded drug market. Every state Medicaid program would get those lower prices. Officials said that would save billions. The president’s economic team estimates all of the deals will save $600 billion over 10 years.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TEVA was bullish. Sentiment around BBIO and ONC, however, was neutral while ALC was bearish.

Among those who inked deals with the administration on Monday, TEVA gained 16% year-to-date and ONC 18%. ALC has fallen 9% year-to-date, while BBIO traded flat. '

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