AMC Entertainment brings in advisors from Warner Bros., Walt Disney, and Paramount.

Leawood Films will distribute fully financed or completed independent films rather than fund script development or production.

The venture will uphold a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window and keep releases off subscription streaming platforms for at least 90 days.

Initial releases anticipated to begin in 2027 or 2028.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday announced the establishment of a specialized distribution arm, Leawood Films. Operating out of Los Angeles and Leawood, Kansas, the initiative aims to increase the supply of small and medium-budget motion pictures screened in cinemas worldwide.

Building upon lessons from its direct-to-theater releases of concert films by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, the world's largest theater chain plans to collaborate with domestic and international cinema circuits to distribute these independent projects.

AMC stock ended Monday 2% higher, but slipped about 0.4% after-hours.

A Low-Risk Approach to Distribution

Unlike conventional Hollywood entities, Leawood Films will not finance scripts or fund production costs. Instead, the distribution model targets established and up-and-coming filmmakers who already have finished projects or full financial backing in place. AMC will then provide theatrical placement, exhibition capabilities, and promotional reach.

The business structure allows creators to retain the majority of their intellectual property rights and downstream revenues after theatrical runs conclude. Furthermore, AMC will enforce a minimum 45-day theatrical window and a 90-day delay before titles can transition to subscription-based streaming services.

"If we can take steps to ensure that a few extra movies come to theatres each year, it is gravy for AMC in the United States and Odeon in Europe, as well as for our fellow exhibitors," said Adam Aron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AMC Entertainment.

Complementing Existing Studio Relationships

Addressing potential industry friction, executive leadership emphasized that the new venture is intended to complement, rather than displace, existing studio partnerships. With the film industry continuing to navigate the lingering post-pandemic recovery and the residual effects of past labor strikes, AMC views Leawood Films as an additive measure to fill empty screen capacity.

The company said blockbusters and tentpole releases will remain the domain of traditional studio partners, which continue to provide the primary source of theatrical content.

Veterans to Guide Venture

Toby Emmerich, former Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group; Ricky Strauss, former President of Marketing at The Walt Disney Studios; and Kyle Davies, former President of Domestic Distribution at Paramount Pictures, will join the venture as advisors.

The unit will also work alongside distribution partners Variance Films in North America and Piece of Magic Entertainment internationally. Legal representation will be provided by entertainment attorney Craig Jacobson.

Leawood Films has not yet selected its launch slate, with its initial theatrical releases projected to roll out between 2027 and 2028.

AMC Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock surged nearly 400% from the previous session following the announcement.

A user lauded the announcement and bet for a jump in revenue going forward.

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AMC stock has gained 55% year-to-date.

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