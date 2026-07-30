Vertiv CEO reassured about strong AI data center demand despite second-quarter revenue pressure.

Evercore ISI slashed Vertiv’s price target to $375 but maintained an Outperform view.

The firm believes temporary supply chain delays and complex project timelines caused revenue weakness.

Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi said global data center demand remains strong, with growth momentum continuing across key regions.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) stock is headed toward its steepest weekly decline in over four years after a weaker-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) revenue, fueling concerns on project execution. However, Evercore ISI remains bullish, citing temporary execution issues and maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating despite lowering its price target.

Evercore Says Revenue Miss Was Driven By Timing, Not Demand

Evercore ISI cut its target price for Vertiv to $375 from $425, still implying a 68% upside to the stock’s last close. The firm said Vertiv’s Q2 delivered a mixed outcome, as sales came in below both management’s projected range and Wall Street estimates.

The analyst said the lower revenue was caused by short-term supply delays and the timing of completing large projects in different phases. Investors are trying to determine whether this was just a temporary setback or a sign of bigger challenges in handling complex customer projects.

Evercore ISI said the quarter showed some concerns about how projects are being carried out, but it still sees several positives for the company. The analyst believes strong demand trends could help offset the impact of the missed revenue expectations.

The firm said the factors supporting Vertiv’s outlook outweigh concerns surrounding the timing of project delivery and near-term operational disruptions. Vertiv stock edged 0.5% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

Vertiv CEO Vouches For AI Data Center Demand Despite Q2 Timing Challenges

In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Giordano Albertazzi said Vertiv continues to see healthy momentum across global markets as data center infrastructure demand remains elevated. He pointed to sustained demand across major regions, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, as evidence that the company’s long-term growth outlook remains intact.

Albertazzi believes these trends will support stronger performance in the second half of the year as customer investments continue.

“We experienced some minor timing shifts in Q2 revenue, primarily driven by multiphase project execution and temporary supply chain dynamics, but the demand is there and the trajectory is strong.”

VRT Stock: Retail Sees Selloff As Buying Opportunity

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. The stock recorded over 1,000% increase in message volume over the past week, with a 1.5% gain in watchers.

A user said, “Adding. It's the Wall Street playbook to drop it low and accumulate.”

Another user said, “Adding more here in after hours...this is a gift. Market overdoing this beat down.”

VRT stock has gained over 37% year-to-date.

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