The designation covers VCA-894A, Vanda’s investigational treatment for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2S.

The FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is meant to encourage companies to develop new treatments for serious or life-threatening conditions that mostly affect kids.

Vanda could become eligible for a priority review voucher owing to the designation.

Vanda already has several recently approved or launched products, such as Fanapt and Hetlioz.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) gained 1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to its experimental therapy for a rare, inherited nerve disorder that mainly affects children.

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The designation covers VCA-894A, Vanda’s investigational treatment for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2S (CMT2S). The serious genetic condition damages nerves that control muscles, leading to progressive weakness, loss of sensation, and in many cases severe disability, including difficulty walking. It is extremely rare, with manifestations that primarily appear in childhood.

The FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is meant to encourage companies to develop new treatments for serious or life-threatening conditions that mostly affect kids. Vanda could become eligible for a priority review voucher owing to the designation, allowing it faster review and access to the market, the company noted.

Vanda’s Therapy

Vanda said the therapy is designed to address a specific genetic change linked to this form of the disease in affected patients. The company is advancing the program and plans to continue working closely with the FDA on development.

“CMT2S is a devastating inherited neuropathy for which patients and families have limited treatment options,” said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, Vanda’s president, CEO and chairman. “The FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation recognizes the significant unmet medical need in this patient population and supports our efforts to develop a potentially transformative therapy for patients affected by this rare disease.”

VNDA's Remaining Pipeline

Vanda already has several recently approved or launched products, such as Fanapt and Hetlioz. The company is now also awaiting the FDA’s green light for its drug imsidolimab in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare and potentially life-threatening skin disorder. The agency is expected to decide on its application for the drug by December.

The company is also preparing for the commercial launch of BYSANTI for bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia later this year, following its approval in February 2026.

How Did VNDA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VNDA stock rose from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced anticipation for the company receiving a priority voucher for VCA-894A.

Another user opined that the stock is heavily undervalued.

According to data from Koyfin, three of the four analysts covering VNDA rate it 'Buy,' while one rates it 'Hold.' The 12-month average price target on the stock is $14.13, representing a potential upside of about 121% from the stock’s last close.

VNDA stock has lost 28% year-to-date.

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