ARK Investment returned as a buyer of Taiwan Semiconductor stock after trimming its position earlier.

The move comes after TSM reported upbeat results earlier this month and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

TSM stock has ended in the red for six straight sessions.

Stocktwits sentiment for the stock dipped in the past week and was ‘bearish’ on Thursday.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) rose 0.3% in early premarket trading, rebounding from their sharp slide over the past week.

ARK Investment Management, run by noted tech investor Cathie Wood, disclosed late Wednesday that it acquired $20 million of shares of TSMC. The stake was acquired by ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX).

Shares of the world’s biggest contract chip manufacturer have declined for six sessions straight until Wednesday, cumulatively losing 12% in this period.

ARK Turns TSM Buyer Again

ARK has remained a long-term holder of TSM but has actively traded around the position, selling into rallies and adding on pullbacks. In 2026, however, ARK became a more opportunistic seller: it reduced its TSM stake by roughly 121,000 shares (16.1%) in the first quarter, sold about 100,500 additional shares worth approximately $40.6 million during the semiconductor rally in mid-May, and executed several smaller trims afterward as the stock approached record highs.

The move comes after TSM reported upbeat results earlier this month. After posting second-quarter earnings that blew past market expectations, the Taiwanese firm raised its full-year revenue growth to slightly above 40% in dollar terms, up from its earlier estimate of above 30%.

TSMC makes cutting-edge semiconductors for the likes of Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and components for Apple. The biggest buyers of those chips – including cloud companies Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft – have set aside $725 billion for AI-related investments this year.

Analyst, Retail View On TSM

Currently, 34 out of 35 analysts recommend buying the stock, while a lone analyst rates the stock ‘Hold,’ per Koyfin data.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for TSM dipped over the past week and was ‘bearish’ on Thursday. “$TSM why is this getting sold off so bad?” a trader questioned, one of many who expressed frustration with the stock’s move.

TSM’s stock remains 24% year-to-date.