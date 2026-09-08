Roivant Sciences reported positive Phase 2 results for its experimental lung disease drug, Mosliciguat, while Pharvaris’ oral therapy met the main goal of a Phase 3 study of preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema.

In a Phase 2 study involving 135 patients, Mosliciguat reduced pulmonary vascular resistance by 56.3% compared with placebo after 16 weeks.

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target on Roivant Sciences to $47 from $41 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

In a Phase 3 study, Pharvaris’ Deucrictibant XR reduced HAE attacks by 83% compared with placebo.

Shares of Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Pharvaris (PHVS) surged to all-time highs after the biotech firms reported positive results for their experimental therapies across different trial phases.

At the time of writing, ROIV shares were up by more than 20% while PHVS stock was up nearly 8%.

H.C. Wainwright Raises Roivant’s Price Target After Phase 2 Trial Success

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target on Roivant Sciences to $47 from $41 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating after positive mid-stage results for the company’s experimental lung disease drug, Mosliciguat.

The firm said the results strengthen what it views as Roivant’s “third growth pillar.”

In a Phase 2 study involving 135 patients, Mosliciguat reduced pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) by 56.3% compared with placebo after 16 weeks. H.C. Wainwright said that was the largest reduction reported in a randomized pulmonary hypertension trial. PVR measures how difficult it is for blood to flow through the lungs.

Patients receiving the drug also walked 35.2 meters farther than those on placebo in a six-minute walking test. The treatment also reduced NT-proBNP, a marker of cardiac stress, by 53.2% compared with placebo.

Retail sentiment surrounding ROIV on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has surged nearly 92% so far this year.

Pharvaris’ HAE Therapy Meets Primary Goal

Pharvaris said its experimental oral drug Deucrictibant XR met the main goal of a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating it as a preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic disease that causes unpredictable and potentially life-threatening swelling attacks.

In the Chapter-3 study, once-daily Deucrictibant XR reduced HAE attacks by 83% compared with placebo, a result that reached statistical significance. Among patients with Type 1 or Type 2 HAE, the reduction was 87% versus placebo.

Pharvaris said the study also met all secondary efficacy goals, and the treatment was well tolerated.

The company plans to use the results to support regulatory applications beginning in the first half of 2027, including a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application seeking approval for the drug as a preventive HAE treatment in the U.S.

Retail sentiment surrounding PHVS on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 43% so far this year.

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