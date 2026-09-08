Boston Scientific expects to provide updated full-year 2026 guidance along with its third-quarter results on Oct. 28, 2026.

The company expects to recover some impacted revenue as it works through order backlogs, but said the full financial impact remains uncertain.

Boston Scientific has resumed certain operations, but the timeline for a full operational recovery is not yet known.

The firm previously expected third-quarter sales to grow between 3% and 5% of its Q3 2025 sales of $5.07 billion.

Boston Scientific (BSX) said a cyberattack that disrupted its global operations last month is expected to materially impact its third-quarter and full-year 2026 results, making it unlikely to meet its previously forecast net sales growth and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance ranges.

The medical-device maker first identified the incident on August 25. Unauthorized activity caused a network outage that limited access to operating systems and business applications, disrupting manufacturing and the processing and shipment of customer orders.

At the time of writing, BSX shares were trading over 5% lower, having declined around 9% since reporting the incident.

BSX To Miss Sales, Profit Targets

Boston Scientific previously expected third-quarter (Q3) 2025 sales to grow between 3% and 5% from its Q3 2025 sales of $5.07 billion. Adjusted earnings were expected to be between $0.80 and $0.82 per share, surpassing the $0.75 per share in the previous corresponding period.

For full year 2026, the company forecast sales growth of 5.5% to 6.5% from $20.07 billion in full year 2025, and adjusted earnings of $3.28 to $3.32 per share, versus $3.06 per share last year.

The company now expects to fall short of these ranges because of the cyberattack.

Full Financial Impact Still Uncertain

On Tuesday, Boston Scientific said its distribution network has been substantially restored, with major centers processing and shipping orders at or above normal levels. Sterilization facilities are also operational, while manufacturing has resumed across most global facilities. However, it said the timeline for a full operational recovery is not yet known.

The company expects to recover some impacted revenue as it works through order backlogs, but said the full financial impact remains uncertain. It plans to provide updated guidance for 2026 with its third-quarter results on Oct. 28, 2026.

Retail Debates Support Levels

Retail sentiment surrounding BE on Stocktwits changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said the stock is “primed to retest the lows.”

View this Stocktwits post

However, another user believes that the stock may have already bottomed out and will likely climb back over $50 by next week.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure so far this year, declining more than 52%.

Also read: Bloom Energy’s S&P 500 Entry Could Bring A New Wave Of Buyers, Says Clear Street — Projects 20% Upside In BE Stock

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<