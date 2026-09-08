HSBC has increased its 2026 year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 8,100, citing strong corporate earnings growth and persistent investment in artificial intelligence.

HSBC raised its year-end benchmark projection for the S&P 500 from 7,650 to 8,100, implying a 5% gain from Friday’s close and around 18% growth for the full year.

HSBC sees earnings per share growth, up nearly 40% in the first half of 2026.

However, HSBC warned investors of potential near-term seasonal pullback, regulatory shifts, and geopolitical volatility.

HSBC upgraded its year-end target for the broad S&P 500 index to 8,100, driven by stronger-than-expected corporate profitability and sustained technology investment.

The revised target, lifted from a previous forecast of 7,650, implies an additional 5% gain from Friday’s market close, and would place the index up around 18% for the full year, according to HSBC’s research note released on Tuesday.

AI Spending And Economic Resilience Fuel Growth

The primary driver behind the upgrade is an accelerating corporate earnings environment. According to HSBC strategist Nicole Inui, earnings per share growth across S&P 500 companies surged nearly 40% in the first half of 2026. HSBC expects corporate momentum to remain strong in the second half, projecting year-over-year earnings growth of at least 25%.

Heavy enterprise capital expenditure on artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to drive bottom-line expansion. However, Inui highlighted that gains are not exclusive to the technology sector. A resilient macroeconomic foundation and steady consumer spending have provided a supportive backdrop for broader market sectors not directly tied to AI technologies.

US Corporate Earnings Overview

The target hike follows a strong second-quarter corporate reporting cycle that exceeded consensus expectations across multiple sectors. Broad-based upward revisions to full-year earnings guidance have reassured market participants that profit margins are absorbing elevated interest rates and supply adjustments better than initially feared.

Beyond mega-cap tech firms benefiting from AI-driven demand, health care, industrials, and consumer goods companies have also demonstrated resilient pricing power and operational discipline, bolstering overall S&P 500 profit expansion.

Potential Headwinds And Seasonal Risks

Despite the optimistic end-of-year outlook, HSBC urged investors to remain prepared for potential short-term volatility. Inui noted that markets could face typical autumn seasonal weakness, along with potential reactions to upcoming economic reports.

Furthermore, shifting regulatory environments, particularly around data centers and social media operations, and broader geopolitical tensions continue to present localized risks.

Nevertheless, HSBC emphasized that solid underlying corporate performance should allow equities to absorb temporary fluctuations as the benchmark index moves toward its fourth consecutive winning year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), tech-heavy Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

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