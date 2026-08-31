Musk agreed that long-promised Tesla and SpaceX projects are turning into factories, vehicles and firm launch dates.

ARK estimated Terafab’s eventual capacity could require $1 trillion, surpassing the inflation-adjusted cost of America’s interstate highways.

Tesla and SpaceX plan an initial $16.8 billion Terafab investment supporting at least 3,000 jobs in Texas.

Tesla will hold and livestream an invite-only Cybercab event in Austin on Sept.3.

Elon Musk agreed over the weekend that several long-promised projects across SpaceX (SPCX) and Tesla (TSLA) are finally taking physical form, as an ARK Invest analysis suggested that Terafab’s eventual cost could surpass that of the entire U.S. Interstate Highway System.

Over the past month, SPCX stock has gained 22%, while TSLA has fallen 13%.

Musk’s ‘Coming Soon’ Projects Take Shape

An X user pointed to Tesla’s growing Robotaxi fleet, Sept.3 Cybercab event, upcoming Semi rollout, Optimus production and SpaceX’s $100 billion Starbase Louisiana project. “The promises are turning into actual factories, vehicles and launch dates,” the user said. “Now comes the hard part: scaling them.”

“True,” Musk replied. Terafab AI, the entity behind the semiconductor project planned by Tesla and SpaceX, recently secured a tax-value limitation agreement for its Grimes County, Texas, site. Construction is scheduled for December 2028. Tesla and SpaceX plan to initially invest $16.8 billion and employ at least 3,000 people, while a May filing outlined a potential $55 billion first-stage buildout and as much as $119 billion across additional phases.

ARK presented a future-capacity scenario in which Terafab could eventually require $1 trillion, which is more than the inflation-adjusted $704 billion cost of the U.S. Interstate Highway System.

Tesla Sets Sept.3 Cybercab Event

Tesla will hold an invite-only “Exclusive Access: Cybercab” event in Austin on Sept.3 and livestream it publicly. The two-seat vehicle, which has no steering wheel or pedals, is expected to join Tesla’s existing Robotaxi service using the same Full Self-Driving (FSD) software stack as its Model Y fleet.

The event marks progress toward Musk’s autonomous ride-hailing vision, although the current Austin service remains small. Unveiled in 2019 with a $39,900 base price, annual production ambitions of 250,000 and up to 500 miles of range, the Cybertruck arrived after repeated delays. The current entry model starts at $74,990 with 325 miles of range, while estimated U.S. sales fell from nearly 39,000 in 2024 to about 20,000 in 2025.

Musk Clarifies $1B APR Energy Deal

Musk also clarified reports surrounding the $1 billion acquisition of mobile-power provider APR Energy. “Since I’m the controlling shareholder of SpaceX, it weirdly gets reported as me buying it, which is not true,” Musk said.

His response indicated that SpaceX, rather than Musk personally, was the buyer. APR Energy operates more than one gigawatt of mobile gas and diesel-generation capacity, giving SpaceX access to deployable electricity as power becomes a major constraint on AI expansion. Tesla and SpaceX are also each building 100 gigawatts of annual solar-production capacity, Musk said, though natural gas will be needed to supplement solar for several years.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for SPCX amid ‘extremely low’ message volume, while TSLA traders remained ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ chatter.

While TSLA stock has declined 22% so far this year, SPCX stock has slipped 12% over the same period.

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