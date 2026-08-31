August’s standout consumer stocks rallied despite weaker confidence, with strong earnings, turnarounds, and travel demand driving gains across the sector.

Abercrombie & Fitch surged 49% in August after record Q2 sales of $1.27 billion.

FIGS surged 44% in August, its strongest month ever, after Q2 earnings beat expectations with $0.15 EPS.

Estée Lauder rose 23.2% in August, its best month in 25 years, as higher margins, strong fragrance demand and market-share gains boosted confidence in its turnaround.

August was a strong month for several U.S. consumer stocks, as investors favored companies with better earnings, higher profits and new growth opportunities. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Figs Inc. (FIGS), Estée Lauder (EL), Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) posted double-digit gains, highlighting how company-specific catalysts outweighed broader economic concerns across the consumer sector.

According to the U.S. Consumer Confidence Board report, consumer confidence fell to 89.4 in August from 90.2 in July, its lowest level in seven months, as high gas prices and ongoing inflation weighed.

Record Q2 Sales And Tariff Refund Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch stock jumped 49% during August, posting its best month in over thirteen years after reporting record fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2026 sales of $1.27 billion, a 5% year-on-year increase. The retailer extended its streak of quarterly sales growth to 15 consecutive quarters.

A major boost came from roughly $100 million in pretax tariff refunds tied to IEEPA duties. The benefit helped push operating margin to 19.9% and earnings per share to $4.17.

Following the earnings, Telsey Advisory raised its price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $165 from $118 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating, implying an 11% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm said better-than-expected Q2 sales and a stronger full-year outlook increase confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Profit Gains And Product Expansion Fuel FIGS Rally

Figs stock gained 44%, clocking its best month ever as its Q2 results came in well ahead of expectations, with EPS reaching $0.15. The healthcare apparel company improved profits by relying less on promotions, strengthening overseas fulfillment and expanding sales of products beyond traditional scrubs.

The improvement proved particularly powerful after the stock fell more than 30% from January to July this year. The earnings surprise helped trigger short covering, adding momentum to the August rally.

Estée Lauder Advances Its Recovery

Estée Lauder stock rose 23.2% in August, marking its strongest monthly gain in 25 years as investors became more confident in the company’s recovery. Organic sales grew 5% to $3.63 billion in Q4 2026, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

The company’s adjusted operating margin almost doubled to 7.3%. Its cost-cutting and growth plans aim to deliver about $1.2 billion in yearly benefits. Strong fragrance sales and higher market share in Asia-Pacific and North America also supported the recovery.

Travel And Delivery Stay Strong

Airbnb stock rose 25% during the month after posting Q2 EPS of $1.37, above the Street’s view of $1.25, amid stronger booking activity. Major international events, including the World Cup, supported travel demand and helped attract more than 150,000 first-time hosts. Strong cash generation also allowed Airbnb to continue buying back shares.

DoorDash stock advanced 20.6% after total Q2 orders increased 27% from the previous quarter. Growth in grocery, convenience, and retail deliveries boosted orders, while its advertising business added a more profitable revenue source.

So far this year, ANF, FIGS, ABNB, and DASH stocks have gained between 4% and 39%, while EL was down 1%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<