The FDA confirmed continued enrollment and dosing under the modified trial protocol after reviewing safety data from the first three patients treated at the recalibrated dose.

The FDA confirmed a 12-patient pivotal efficacy population, including the first three treated patients.

Rocket expects to dose the remaining nine patients by mid-2027.

The existing 12-month co-primary endpoints remain unchanged and are intended to support potential accelerated approval.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares rose more than 5% in Tuesday’s opening trade before paring all the gains after the company said it reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on key elements needed to complete its pivotal Phase 2 trial of RP-A501 in Danon disease.

RP-A501 is Rocket’s investigational gene therapy for Danon disease, an inherited heart condition. The FDA confirmed continued enrollment and dosing under the modified trial protocol after reviewing safety data from the first three patients treated at the recalibrated dose.

First Three Patients Will Count Toward Pivotal Study

The pivotal efficacy population will consist of 12 male patients treated with RP-A501 using commercial-grade product. Importantly, the first three patients already treated under the modified protocol will count toward that total, leaving nine additional patients to be enrolled and treated.

Rocket expects to complete dosing of those remaining patients by mid-2027.

All three initial patients had completed at least four weeks of follow-up and were discharged after the required observation period. Rocket said it had observed no clinical or laboratory evidence of thrombotic microangiopathy or capillary leak syndrome.

CEO Gaurav Shah called the FDA’s confirmation of the pivotal efficacy framework “an important milestone,” adding that the company now has a “clear and actionable path to complete the pivotal study.”

Update on Danon Disease Program Eyed

The trial’s primary assessment will continue to be conducted at 12 months, using the previously established co-primary endpoints: myocardial LAMP2 protein expression and a 10% reduction from baseline in left ventricular mass index. These endpoints are intended to support a potential accelerated approval pathway.

The modified protocol also retains the recalibrated RP-A501 dose and an optimized immunomodulatory regimen, along with enhanced eligibility criteria, safety monitoring and risk-mitigation measures.

Rocket plans to provide a broader update on the Danon disease program during a virtual investor webinar on Oct. 6.

What Retail Investors Think About RCKT Stock

Retail sentiment toward RCKT stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ earlier.



RCKT stock is down by over 2% this year.



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