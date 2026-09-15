Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold over 1.5 million shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF across ARKW and ARKF on Monday.

The sell-off came ahead of the CLARITY Act vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

The ARKB sales represented approximately 1.53% of the respective funds’ holdings.

Circle accounted for 113,369 shares sold in ARKK and another 28,981 shares sold in ARKW.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold across nearly every crypto-linked holding in its portfolio on Monday, marking one of the broadest crypto-adjacent selling days across its funds this year.

The most notable moves came in ARK’s own ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with the firm trimming more than 1 million shares through the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and another 466,133 shares through the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Taken together, the sales represented more than 1.5% of the respective fund positions, making the Bitcoin (BTC) ETF trims among the largest single-position reductions in either fund that day.

Bitcoin’s price fell below $77,000 on Tuesday morning, down 1.2% in the last 24 hours ahead of the CLARITY Act vote in the Senate later in the day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day.

Coinbase, Circle, BitMine Among Crypto Stock Sales

The Bitcoin ETF sales came alongside reductions in nearly every crypto-related stock held by ARK. In the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK sold shares of Bullish (BLSH), BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Coinbase (COIN) and Circle Internet Group (CRCL). Circle accounted for the largest dollar-weighted crypto sale in ARKK, with ARK selling 113,369 shares.

BLSH stock declined the least in pre-market trade on Monday among ARK’s crypto-linked stocks. Bullish was down about 2%, while BMNR and COIN were both down more than 4% in pre-market trading. CRCL stock dipped more than 5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around fared better around Bullish, trending in the ‘neutral’ zone over the pat day. Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Circle improved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day. Sentiment around Coinbase and Bitmine remained in the ‘bearish’ zone.

Fund Company / ETF Ticker Direction Shares traded ARK Innovation ETF Bullish BLSH Sell 18,280 ARK Innovation ETF BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR Sell 153,881 ARK Innovation ETF Coinbase Global COIN Sell 36,628 ARK Innovation ETF Circle Internet Group CRCL Sell 113,369 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Circle Internet Group CRCL Sell 28,981 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB Sell 1,062,820 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB Sell 466,133

ARK Trims Technology Stocks, Adds Select Positions

ARK’s selling extended beyond crypto-related assets. In ARKK, the firm reduced positions in several technology and growth stocks, including Amazon.com (AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Shopify (SHOP), CoreWeave (CRWV) and Alphabet (GOOG).

The largest reported non-crypto sale in ARKK by share count was 87,027 shares of Tempus AI (TEM), followed by the selling of 64,923 shares of CoreWeave and 49,844 shares of Shopify.

Company Ticker Fund Shares Sold Amazon.com AMZN ARKK 20,000 CoreWeave CRWV ARKK 64,923 Advanced Micro Devices AMD ARKK 11,195 Palantir Technologies PLTR ARKK 34,548 Shopify SHOP ARKK 49,844 Alphabet GOOG ARKK 38,273 Tempus AI TEM ARKK 87,027 10X Genomics TXG ARKK 51,475 Genedx Holdings WGS ARKK 22,586 Natera NTRA ARKK 7,805 Illumina ILMN ARKK 9,327 Twist Bioscience TWST ARKK 15,138

Elsewhere in the portfolio, ARK bought 10,997 shares of Meta Platforms (META) through ARKW, along with 13,327 shares of AeroVironment (AVAV) through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and 15,689 shares through the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX).

Read also: Ethereum’s Price Surges Past $2,600 For First Time In 8 Months: Outruns Bitcoin, XRP, Solana

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