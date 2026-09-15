The company said the module consumes more than 60% less operating power than four 128GB DDR5 modules.

Micron expects the 512GB RDIMMs to enter volume production in the second half of 2027.

The company sees potential performance benefits for AI-related workloads, data analytics, databases and caching platforms.

AMD and Intel are validating the new memory technology for their respective server platforms.

Micron Technology (MU) shares rose in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced it had demonstrated the first 512GB DDR5 registered dual in-line memory module (RDIMM) across multiple server platforms.

The company said its module can deliver speeds of up to 9,200 megatransfers per second (MT/s), while consuming more than 60% less operating power than four 128GB DDR5 modules.

It added that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) are validating the memory for their server platforms. Their shares also rose in morning trade.

MU stock rose around 1.2% in morning trade, beating the broader market sell-off. INTC stock rose nearly 3%, and AMD stock gained around 3.5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MU remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, and sentiment around AMD stayed in the ‘neutral’ zone. Retail sentiment around INTC, meanwhile, dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory.

MU stock retail sentiment on September 15 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Volume Production Planned for 2027

Micron said it expects the 512GB RDIMMs to enter volume production in the second half of 2027, subject to customer requirements. The company has not disclosed pricing or detailed availability timelines.

The memory is designed for data centers that handle large AI models, real-time inference, and high-core-count processors. It uses vertically stacked DRAM dies connected through through-silicon vias to increase memory density within individual packages.

A 24-slot, dual-socket server equipped with the modules could support up to 12 terabytes of DDR5 memory, according to Micron.

AMD, Intel Validate Micron’s New RDIMM

Micron said AMD and Intel are validating the 512GB RDIMM for their server platforms. It added that the 512GB RDIMM can deliver up to 1.4 times the performance of 256GB DDR5 configurations in Spark support vector machine-based data analytics.

The company also cited potential gains in throughput and concurrency for databases and caching platforms such as RocksDB and Redis. However, Micron also noted that the performance gains will depend on the specific workload and server configuration.

MU stock has gained over 200% year-to-date and nearly 500% over the past 12 months amid the AI-boom in the stock market.

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