The aerospace company said it met every major mission milestone early, including a record-fast responsive launch and rapid in-orbit operations.

Rocket Lab launched the Victus Haze mission 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the notice to launch from the U.S. Space Force.

The company commissioned its Pioneer spacecraft in 38 hours, beating the required timeline by 30 hours.

The mission included Rocket Lab providing the launch vehicle, spacecraft, and on-orbit operations under a single contract.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) gained 0.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company said it had completed the primary Victus Haze mission for the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Space Systems Command.

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Rocket Lab said it designed, built, and tested a Pioneer spacecraft for the mission, launched it on its Electron rocket, commissioned the spacecraft, and completed complex rendezvous and proximity operations in orbit. The company said it completed all phases of the mission ahead of the U.S. Space Force's deadlines.

Earlier in the day, the RKLB stock closed the regular session 10.4% lower.

Spacecraft Commissioning Completed Early

The company added that all major milestones were completed “ahead of schedule.”

Rocket Lab said it launched the Victus Haze mission on June 19, just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the notice to launch from the U.S. Space Force. The company said in a post on X that the launch marked the “fastest response ever” for a Tactical Responsive Space (TacRS) mission and “beating the previous record by 10 hours.”

Rocket Lab’S spacecraft operations team commissioned the Pioneer spacecraft in 38 hours, more than 30 hours ahead of the U.S. Space Force's 72-hour deadline, the company said. Rocket Lab activated and verified the spacecraft's power, communications and attitude control systems before beginning its tactical space domain awareness mission.

All-In-One Mission Delivery

Rocket Lab said Victus Haze marked the first time a single prime contractor has delivered the complete mission for the TacRS program, providing the launch vehicle, spacecraft, and on-orbit operations.

Founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck said the mission established a new standard in responsive space and demonstrated Rocket Lab's ability to deliver a fully integrated mission under tight timelines.

RKLB Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘bearish,’ while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

The RKLB stock has gained 20% year-to-date.

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