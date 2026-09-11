Microsoft plans to expand its data center network capacity to over 38 gigawatts by 2032 to resolve server shortages.

Microsoft aims to expand its total compute capacity from roughly 12 gigawatts today to more than 38 gigawatts by 2032 across owned and leased facilities.

Severe hardware constraints recently forced the tech giant to turn away cloud and AI clients, restrict subscriptions, and face service disruptions.

Microsoft projects AI-dedicated capacity to grow from 2 gigawatts now to about one-third of the total 38-gigawatt footprint by 2032.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is preparing a major expansion of its global data center capacity, aiming to more than triple its current computing footprint to alleviate severe server shortages, Bloomberg reported.

The plan calls for the tech giant's network of facilities to surpass 38 gigawatts of total power capacity by 2032, up from approximately 12 gigawatts now, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The roadmap incorporates both company-owned data centers and leased facilities, while excluding rented capacity from niche cloud providers, the report noted.

MSFT stock ended Thursday 0.2% higher, but slipped about 0.5% after-hours.

Confronting Capacity Bottlenecks

The aggressive build-out follows a period of severe server deficits. Microsoft's capacity challenges worsened after executives temporarily paused select data center developments around early 2025 because of concerns about potential overbuilding.

The resulting shortages left internal sales teams unable to meet demand for cloud and AI products, forcing some high-profile clients to seek alternatives. E-commerce retailer Temu, for example, signed a major cloud deal with Oracle Corp. (ORCL) last year after Microsoft could not supply required capacity in preferred regions, Bloomberg reported.

Hardware limits have also affected existing services. In August, developer platform GitHub suffered an eight-hour outage tied to server constraints, prompting it to route U.S. traffic through overseas facilities and rely on rival infrastructure like Amazon Web Services. Additionally, Microsoft's Xbox unit recently notified subscribers that it will cap cloud game streaming time.

Strategic Allocation And AI Expansion

To resolve the bottlenecks, particularly in heavy-use hubs like Virginia, Microsoft is bringing new facilities online, including its multi-billion-dollar "East US 3" cluster near Atlanta. The site relies heavily on central processing units (CPUs) from Intel Corp.(INTC) rather than graphics processing units (GPUs), which are typically used for AI model training.

While artificial intelligence tools remain a focus, general-purpose computing still dominates Microsoft’s hardware needs. Currently, only about 2 gigawatts of the company's 12-gigawatt capacity is dedicated to specialized AI hardware. Under the updated projections, AI-focused infrastructure is expected to scale to roughly one-third of the total 38-gigawatt capacity by 2032.

Industry Competition And Pushback

Microsoft spent $145 billion in capital expenditures during its most recent fiscal year, joining industry rivals like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Meta Platforms Inc. (META), which together have earmarked nearly $2.4 trillion toward computing infrastructure.

However, tech companies face growing headwinds in building large data centers. Public opposition to server farms has intensified over energy and land use, leading governors in states such as Texas and New York to halt new data center construction projects. Sources cited by Bloomberg cautioned that Microsoft's internal projections could evolve depending on long development timelines, regulatory challenges, and shifts in technology.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

MSFT stock has gained about 1.6% year-to-date.

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