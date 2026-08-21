Texas Capital lowered the price target on Oklo, NuScale Power, and Nano Nuclear Energy following their quarterly results, and named Oklo as its top pick.

Analyst Nate Pendleton lowered the price target on Oklo to $89 from $93 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Pendleton slashed NuScale Power’s price target to $12 from $15 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Texas Capital’s price target on Nano Nuclear Energy is now $39, down from $43, with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

These three nuclear stocks are in the spotlight after reporting their Q2 earnings, as Wall Street looks beyond the AI-driven power hype to commercialization timelines, capital needs and execution.

Analyst Nate Pendleton said the firm updated its models for the nuclear power group, re-rating Oklo Inc. (OKLO), NuScale Power Corp. (SMR) and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) stocks after their second-quarter (Q2) earnings results.

Texas Capital favors Oklo over NuScale Power and Nano Nuclear Energy, even after cutting targets across the group.

OKLO Vs SMR Vs NNE: Texas Capital’s Top Pick

The analyst lowered Oklo's price target to $89 from $93 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The revised target still implies an upside of more than 113% from the stock’s last close.

Meanwhile, Pendleton slashed NuScale Power’s price target to $12 from $15 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, which implies an upside of about 32% from the previous close.

Texas Capital’s price target on Nano Nuclear Energy is now $39, down from $43, which implies an upside of nearly 114% from its last close. The analyst has a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The firm said that all these nuclear companies have built strong balance sheets "to help de-risk execution, enhance vertical integration, and ultimately shift discussion from runway to capital allocation," as per TheFly. Oklo remains Texas Capital's top pick, it said.

Wall Street Consensus

Meanwhile, as per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on OKLO is $79.88, implying an upside of more than 91% from its last close. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 15 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, while nine analysts rate it a ‘Hold.’ Only one analyst has a ‘Strong Sell’ rating on OKLO shares.

For SMR stock, the 12-month average price target is $12.63, implying an upside of about 39%. Six out of 18 analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the shares, while 10 have a ‘Hold’ rating. Two analysts have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on the shares.

NNE stock has a 12-month average price target of $40.83, implying an upside of nearly 124% from its last close. Of the seven analysts covering the stock, five have a ‘Buy’ rating, while two analysts rate it a ‘Hold.’

Q2 Snapshot Of OKLO, SMR, NNE

Oklo reported a Q2 loss per share of $0.28, wider than consensus expectations. Quarterly revenue reached $1.21 million, beating expectations as accelerated project execution helped drive the quarter.

NuScale Power posted a Q2 loss per share of $0.13, in line with analyst estimates. Revenue was $75,000, plunging about 99.1% year over year from $8.05 million and falling short of estimates, as the company faced a gap between project phases.

Nano Nuclear Energy posted a quarterly loss of $0.19, narrower than the consensus estimates. Quarterly revenue was about $210,000, below Wall Street expectations.

What Does Retail Think About The Nuclear Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO, SMR and NNE stocks was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

One bearish user on OKLO stock said, “$OKLO $2 is fair value.”

Another user said, “$SMR I can’t think in what scenario this doesn’t go down more. Midterms will go blue and nuclear goes cold. Convince me otherwise in a two year outlook.”

OKLO stock is down more than 46% year-to-date. Meanwhile, SMR stock and NNE shares are down more than 44% and 33% in 2026.

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