UBS analyst David Dai raised the firm’s price target on IOVA to $7 from $4 on Thursday while maintaining a Neutral rating.

The analyst, however, noted that a large portion of the near-term potential already appears reflected in the share price following its roughly 74% climb after the earnings release.

IOVA management is now examining its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $350 million to $370 million and plans an update in the third quarter.

Earlier this week, Mizuho also lifted its price target to $11 from $10 and kept an Outperform rating, citing continued commercial progress.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) advanced nearly 13% on Thursday, closing at $8.99 after touching a fresh 52-week high of $9.36, as investors and Wall Street bet on the company’s progress with its FDA-approved Amtagvi and the future of its pipeline.

The gain on Thursday built on the previous day’s roughly 14% advance. The stock is now on track to clock its third week of gains, if the price appreciation holds.

Analyst Adjusts Outlook After Strong Results

UBS analyst David Dai on Thursday increased the firm’s price target to $7 from $4 while retaining a Neutral rating. The new price target implies a potential downside of about 22% from the stock’s closing price.

Dai pointed to the company’s solid second-quarter performance, including Amtagvi sales of $91 million, up 52% from the prior quarter, and a gross margin that improved to 56%.



Still, the analyst noted that a large portion of the near-term potential is already reflected in the share price, given its roughly 74% climb following the earnings release.

Earlier this week, Mizuho also lifted its price target to $11 from $10 and kept an Outperform rating, citing continued commercial progress.

Drivers Behind The Recent Strength

The latest gains for IOVA this week occurred against a backdrop of renewed optimism in melanoma treatments. On Wednesday, Merck and Moderna disclosed positive late-stage findings for their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine used with Keytruda, the first successful late-stage trial outcome of its kind. The development lifted sentiment across related therapies, including Iovance’s one-time tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte treatment Amtagvi, already approved for advanced melanoma that has progressed after prior options.

Iovance posted record second-quarter revenue of about $99 million in early August, a 66% increase from a year earlier. Management is now examining its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $350 million to $370 million and plans an update in the third quarter. The company aims to expand its network of treatment sites to at least 110 by year-end to support further commercial growth. Cash levels are expected to cover operations into the second half of 2028.

IOVA’s Pipeline Progress

In late October, Iovance will present oral data from its SARATOGA soft-tissue sarcoma trial and supporting results for Amtagvi plus Keytruda in frontline melanoma at a conference. A formal program update on a pivotal mid-stage non-small-cell lung cancer study is due in the fourth quarter, while a potential UK approval of Amtagvi remains possible later this year

How Did IOVA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IOVA stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed ‘high.’

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for a further rally in the stock on Thursday.

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Other users voiced optimism for a buyout of the company at a significant premium.

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One user said the stock is still undervalued. “A good next quarter, plus lung data by year-end, takes us into the $20's,” they wrote, while adding that if the company opts to go forward solo, it will touch a 3-digit stock price before 2030.

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IOVA stock has gained over 200% year-to-date.

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