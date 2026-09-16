Novo said it will present 44 abstracts at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes symposium later this month.

Novo will showcase real-world data from a study examining patients who switched from injectable weight loss drugs to the Wegovy pill.

Novo will present new data for CagriSema, its experimental once-weekly injection for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Lilly is set to present Phase 3 Triumph-2 data for experimental obesity drug Retatrutide at EASD.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was in the spotlight on Wednesday, with the pharmaceutical behemoth preparing to present a wide range of obesity and diabetes data at a major European medical conference, putting its Wegovy pill and next-generation treatments in the spotlight as competition with Eli Lilly (LLY) intensifies.

Novo said it will present 44 abstracts at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) symposium later this month. The presentations will cover semaglutide, the active ingredient in blockbuster drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic, CagriSema, and newer experimental treatments.

NVO shares were up 0.6% in pre-market trading, tracking just their second gain in eight sessions.

Wegovy Pill, CagriSema Will Be Novo’s Highlight At EASD

Among the highlights will be real-world data from the Octane study examining patients who switched from injectable weight loss drugs to the Wegovy pill. It will examine weight outcomes, treatment switching, and patients’ experiences with the oral drug.

Novo will present new data for CagriSema, its experimental once-weekly injection for obesity and type 2 diabetes. The data will examine appetite, eating behavior, body composition, and bone health. The company will also showcase Phase 2b data for Zenagamtide, another experimental treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The updates come as Novo competes with Lilly across both oral and injectable obesity treatments. Recently, Lilly reportedly said Foundayo, its oral weight-loss treatment, captured more than 30% of new U.S. patients starting oral obesity treatments.

Lilly will also have a major presence at EASD. It plans to present Phase 3 Triumph-2 data for the experimental obesity drug Retatrutide, which achieved up to a 20.8% average weight loss at 80 weeks. Lilly plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Retatrutide in early 2027.

Retail Sees ‘Excellent Value’ In NVO

Retail sentiment surrounding NVO on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. Sentiment for LLY was ‘extremely bearish.’

One user highlighted how the injectable and oral versions of Wegovy would complement each other.

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Another user believes the $42-$44 range is “excellent value.”

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However, NVO shares have performed considerably worse than LLY so far in 2026. NVO is down 16% so far this year, while LLY has gained around 6%. The Roundhill GLP-1 and Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is down about 9% over the same period.

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