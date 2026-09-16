Barclays expects strong CFM56 utilization and the upcoming Mod-1 delivery to support significant 2027 earnings growth.

Barclays lowered its price target on the stock to $310 from $350 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly.

FTAI announced a $500 million share repurchase program on Tuesday, saying purchases will be funded with cash on its balance sheet.

Six of the 10 analysts tracked by Koyfin have a ‘Buy’ rating on FTAI, while the remaining four rate it 'Strong Buy.'

FTAI Aviation (FTAI) shares drew investor attention on Wednesday after Barclays reduced its price target on the stock and noted that the recent pullback presents a favorable entry point.

The brokerage lowered its price target on FTAI to $310 from $350 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

Barclays noted investor concerns about the company’s aerospace and power businesses but said that continued high global CFM56 fleet utilization, along with the upcoming first delivery of FTAI’s Mod-1 power unit, would support up to 60% earnings growth in 2027.

Shares of FTAI were up more than 2.8% in early premarket trading Wednesday at the time of writing.

FTAI’s CFM56 And Mod-1 Setup

FTAI’s Aerospace Products business is built around the CFM56 engine, while its newer Power business is converting CFM56 engines into aeroderivative power-generation units.

The company has said its first Mod-1 delivery is targeted for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026, with a planned production target of 100 units in 2027.

In its latest quarterly update, FTAI said it had signed a $1.465 billion Mod-1 contract with a leading U.S. hyperscaler. Management also said the Mod-1 prototype had undergone rigorous testing, with performance described as exceptional, and that testing had moved to the company’s Miami genset.

$500M Buyback Adds Another Stock Catalyst

Separately, FTAI announced a new $500 million share repurchase authorization on Tuesday.

The company said it expects to fund the repurchases with cash on its balance sheet. The authorization will remain in effect until the earlier completion of the repurchases or Sept. 30, 2029.

FTAI said purchases may be made through open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades and other legally permitted methods. The company may also establish Rule 10b5-1 trading plans to conduct repurchases during periods when it might otherwise be restricted from doing so.

According to data from Koyfin, six of the 10 analysts have a ‘Buy’ rating on FTAI while four rate it ‘Strong Buy’.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FTAI was in ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘high’.

FTAI shares are up about 2.62% year-to-date.

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