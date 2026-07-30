Samsung said it expects the global chip shortage to persist through 2028, a bullish signal for memory producers.

Micron dipped 1.3% in overnight trading, with the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) falling 1.3%.

The South Korean market, which has become increasingly tied to the U.S. chip trade lately, swung between gains and losses.

The retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK, ‘bullish’ for MU, ‘bearish’ for WDC and ‘extremely bearish’ for DRAM.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, issued an upbeat quarterly report on Thursday and said that chip shortages would continue well into 2026.

Still, the bullish signal from the world’s largest memory chipmaker had little impact on its U.S. peers, whose shares continued their downward spiral.

Micron dipped 1.3% in overnight trading, with the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) falling 1.3%. SanDisk and Western Digital were up 0.2% each.

Micron fell 10% and was the biggest loser on the S&P 500 on Wednesday. SanDisk fell 7.3% and ended in the red for a fourth straight day, while Western Digital dropped 0.3%.





The South Korean market, which has become increasingly tied to the U.S. chip trade lately, swung between gains and losses following a two-day rout as investors digested Samsung’s earnings and the government announced additional measures to help stabilize the market.

Top officials from the finance ministry, Bank of Korea and financial regulators held an emergency meeting late Wednesday and pledged additional measures to stabilize the stock market and curb retail access to leveraged exchange-traded funds, according to Bloomberg.

Samsung’s Results And Commentary

Samsung said it expects the global chip shortage to persist through 2028, after reporting a more than 250-fold surge in semiconductor profit that helped ease investor fears of a slowdown in AI-driven spending by major technology companies.

"The supply shortage in 2027 is expected to worsen compared to this year, and it is expected to continue in 2028," Jaejune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's memory business, ​told analysts on a call, according to Reuters.

Samsung posted a record quarterly operating profit of 89.5 trillion won (about $64.4 billion), up 1,814% year on year, while revenue rose 130% to 171.5 trillion won. Both operating profit and revenue were in line with Samsung’s forecast released earlier this month.

The operating profit from Samsung's semiconductor division was 89.2 trillion won alone, thanks to the incredible demand for AI servers. Samsung's rival SK Hynix on Wednesday reported bumper quarterly results but they fell short of analyst expectations.

Retail View On Memory Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK, ‘bullish’ for MU, ‘bearish’ for WDC and ‘extremely bearish’ for DRAM.

“$MU I have made my peace with it. It will run up when it's ready... in the meantime I will be holding long and strong... peace out and go to sleep...bulls our time will come,” commented a trader.

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