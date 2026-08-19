Weak China sales, sluggish Nike Direct performance and intensifying competition continue to weigh on sentiment.

A $10,000 investment in Nike a decade ago would now be worth about $8,040, a 19.6% loss.

Nike has underperformed the S&P 500 by the widest margin in about 25 years.

CEO Elliott Hill is now rebuilding retail partnerships and prioritizing performance footwear.

Nike Inc. (NKE) stock is on track for its third week of losses as investors remain cautious about the sportswear giant’s turnaround prospects. Shares reached a 12-year low near $40 on Monday, extending a painful decline that has erased much of the pandemic-era rally.

A Decade Of Nike Gains Erased

A $10,000 investment in Nike a decade ago would have seemed like a straightforward bet on one of the world's dominant athletic brands. Instead, the investment would now be worth about $8,040, according to Fiscal AI data, leaving shareholders with a loss of roughly 19.6% despite the company's enormous global footprint.

Nike’s stock performed very well after 2016. A $10,000 investment grew to more than $27,000 by late 2021, helped by strong demand for casual sportswear during the pandemic, Nike’s growing online sales and a strong stock market.

That momentum has since reversed. From its 2021 high, the stock has crashed more than 70%, with repeated rebounds failing to mark a lasting recovery. The result has been a painful episode for investors who held through both the company's boom and subsequent decline.

Nike stock edged 0.3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

What Went Wrong With Nike?

Nike has also posted its weakest performance versus the S&P 500 in about 25 years. Strategic missteps in direct sales, product launches and wholesale distribution allowed rivals to gain ground.

Under CEO Elliott Hill, Nike is now rebuilding relationships with retail partners and increasing its focus on performance footwear. The company’s earlier direct-to-consumer strategy initially boosted online sales but eventually contributed to weaker store presence, excess inventory and heavier discounting.

Nike also relied heavily on established franchises such as Air Jordan, Air Force 1 and Dunk while competitors expanded with newer performance products. The company is now trying to refresh its product lineup and sharpen its digital strategy as part of its broader turnaround.

Retail traders also appear more bullish on Nike than Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), with both stocks trading near multi-year lows. A Stocktwits poll showed 68% of respondents favoring Nike as the better turnaround play, versus 32% for Lululemon.

NKE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “I was at the gym in the morning. Nike shoes everywhere. Nike pants and sports bra too. I saw maybe zero UA and one or two Adidas. This tells me the only direction is up.”

Another user said, “there are CEOs investing millions in Nike out of pocket like any of us and you still doubt if putting 10, 20 or 30 the NIKE is not for everyone, we are going to go to 130, then to 260 and we will touch 400 in the long term, just lose. Nike has already learned from its mistake and is correcting them all.”

NKE stock has crashed 37% year-to-date.

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