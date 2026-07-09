Zuckerberg announced Meta’s latest AI model, Muse Spark 1.1, saying that it is designed for agentic AI tasks, with improved coding, tool use, computer-use capabilities and more.

Meta described Muse Spark 1.1 as the first major release from its Meta Superintelligence Labs, calling it a significant upgrade over the original Muse Spark.

According to the company, Muse Spark 1.1 is built to coordinate multiple AI agents working in parallel.

Meta said the model is designed to manage long-running tasks, retain context across extended sessions and determine when to automate workflows or interact directly with computer interfaces.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg returned to X for the first time in three years on Thursday to announce Muse Spark 1.1, Meta's latest artificial intelligence model.

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Zuckerberg said in a post on X Muse Spark 1.1 is designed for agentic AI tasks, with improved coding, tool use, computer-use capabilities and multimodal reasoning.

“It does well on long-running tasks with 1M token context window, can delegate execution to sub-agents running in parallel, and is trained to use computer interfaces on desktop, mobile, or browser,” he added, while adding that there is more coming soon.

Meta shares were down more than 1% in Thursday morning’s trade.

META Says Muse Is First Product Of Its AI Overhaul

Meta described Muse Spark 1.1 as the first major release from its Meta Superintelligence Labs, calling it a significant upgrade over the original Muse Spark.

According to the company, Muse Spark 1.1 is built to coordinate multiple AI agents working in parallel. Meta said the model is designed to manage long-running tasks, retain context across extended sessions and determine when to automate workflows or interact directly with computer interfaces.

Meta said the launch builds on this week's release of Muse Image and reflects its broader push toward developing AI systems capable of reasoning, taking actions and assisting users across coding, productivity and multimodal tasks.

META Opens AI Models To Developers

Alongside the model launch, Meta introduced a public preview of the Meta Model API, allowing developers to build applications using Muse Spark 1.1 for the first time. The model is also available in "Thinking" mode through the Meta AI app and on Meta's AI platform.

The new Meta Model API marks the first time developers can build applications using Muse Spark, expanding access to the company's latest AI models beyond Meta's own products.

Meta said the API is focused on delivering agentic and multimodal models at a low cost, with Muse Spark 1.1 serving as the first model available through the platform. Zuckerberg also said additional models and capabilities are planned.

The company said early partners are already using Muse Spark 1.1 for agentic workloads that require long-context reasoning, coding and orchestration across multiple tools and workflows.

What Retail Traders Think Of META Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Meta trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

META stock is down 10% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 20% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 29%.

The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (VUG) is up 17% during this period, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 20%.

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