nLIGHT has secured a defense contract to provide the U.S. government with laser systems.

nLIGHT said it will develop and deliver a variety of high-energy laser weapon systems under the contract.

The company expects its systems to provide the U.S. with critical operational advantages and reduce the cost of intercepting attacks from drone swarms and missiles.

The contract comes amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran as they exchange fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shares of nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) surged on Thursday after the company secured a significant award from the U.S. Department of War for laser systems to defend against cruise missiles and coordinated drone attacks.

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At the time of writing, LASR stock was up 29% and on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in over a year. The stock was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Potential For Additional Orders Totaling $627M

The company said the initial award was for systems valued at $44 million, with the potential for additional orders totaling up to $627 million. nLIGHT said it will develop and deliver a variety of high-energy laser weapon systems and other directed energy solutions as part of the contract.

Due to urgent government requirements, nLIGHT said initial prototypes for laser systems will be rated at about 150 kilowatts (kW), with later iterations upgraded to reach the 300–500 kW threshold.

LASR’s Solution To Lower Intercepting Costs

nLIGHT expects its systems to provide critical operational advantages and reduce the cost of intercepting attacks from drone swarms and missiles, while thwarting threats across land and maritime environments.

The contract comes amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran as they exchange fire in the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East since late February has contributed to a broader uptick in demand for defense solutions as nations bolster their offensive capabilities.

“This award reflects the Department of War’s increasing focus on transitioning directed energy from prototype to deployed capability at scale and aligns directly with our strategy to move beyond demonstration programs and into production-oriented platforms,” said CEO Scott Keeney.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the last 24 hours.

LASR shares have more than doubled in value so far this year and have more than quadrupled over the past 12 months.

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