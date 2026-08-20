Hyperliquid's HYPE token outperformed Bitcoin on Thursday morning, moving within about 5.3% of its record high.

The rally in HYPE token and Hyperliquid Strategies’ stock comes after President Donald Trump said CFTC Chair Mike Selig was working to bring Hyperliquid into the U.S. in a “fully compliant and legal fashion.”

Hyperliquid Strategies currently holds over 20 million HYPE tokens on its balance sheet.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ for both HYPE and PURR stock, with traders focused on the possibility of a new record high.

Hyperliquid’s native token (HYPE) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) on Thursday morning, helping extend a sharp rally in Hyperliquid Strategies (PURR), a company that holds the token on its balance sheet.

HYPE token’s price rose over 25% in the last 24 hours to around $73.50, according to CoinGecko – just 5.3% away from its record high of over $76, seen two months ago. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day, and chatter jumped to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels. It was also among the top trending cryptocurrencies on the platform at the time of writing.

HYPE retail sentiment on August 20 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, PURR’s stock rose over 7% in pre-market on that momentum, extending a rally that saw the stock jump 30% in the previous session, its largest single-day gain on record.

PURR stock’s historical single-day gains. | Source: Koyfin

PURR holds around 20 million HYPE tokens on its balance sheet, giving its shares direct exposure to token movements. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. Chatter also increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

PURR stock retail sentiment on August 20 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Trump Signals Interest In Bringing Hyperliquid To The US

While the broader rally in the cryptocurrency market aided Hyperliquid’s rise, the HYPE token also got a boost from comments by President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday that his administration was looking at ways to bring the decentralized exchange into the U.S. in a compliant manner.

“I understand that [Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair] Mike [Selig] is also working to bring Hyperliquid into the United States in a fully compliant and legal fashion,” Trump said during a press conference.

Hyperliquid has emerged as a major platform for perpetual futures trading, a type of derivative that allows traders to maintain leveraged positions without a fixed expiration date. The platform has grown rapidly among crypto traders, particularly in perpetual futures, though U.S. residents are currently not allowed to use it.

Retail traders on Stocktwits celebrated that Hyperliquid was within striking distance of its previous record high, anticipating new all-time highs soon.

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HYPE’s token has gained over 180% this year, while PURR’s stock has rallied by around 160%.

Read also: MSTR, BMNR, COIN, CRCL Stock Extend Rally After Bitcoin Blasts Past $71K, Triggering $3B Liquidation Wave

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