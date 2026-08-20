Ethereum, XRP and Solana outperformed Bitcoin, with Ethereum rising nearly 20% in the last 24 hours.

The sharp crypto rally triggered about $3.3 billion in crypto liquidations, marking the largest wipeout of 2026.

Bitcoin digital asset treasuries, MSTR and ASST, each rose around 9% in pre-market trade, on track to hit multi-month highs.

BMNR, COIN, CRCL stocks also moved higher amid the broader crypto rally.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Coinbase (COIN) and Circle (CRCL) extended Wednesday’s rally in pre-market trade on Thursday as Bitcoin (BTC) continued its uptick beyond $71,000 and over $3 billion in crypto market bets were wiped out.

Bitcoin’s price rose nearly 11% in the last 24 hours to over $71,600, hitting its highest level since May 31 and clocking its biggest single-day gain since March. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, while chatter rose to ‘ high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

BTC retail sentiment on August 20 as of 5:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Ripple’s XRP (XRP) continued to outperform Bitcoin among the cryptocurrency majors. Ethereum’s price rose nearly 20% in the last 24 hours to hit $2,200, a two-month high, according to CoinGecko. XRP’s price jumped over 15% in the last 24 hours, while Solana’s price rose over 13%.

According to CoinGlass data, about $3.3 billion in leveraged bets on cryptocurrencies were liquidated in the last 24 hours, with short positions totaling $3 billion. Ethereum and Bitcoin bets accounted for the lion's share, at $1.73 billion and $1.15 billion respectively.

Crypto liquidations heatmap over the past 24 hours on August 20 as of 5:30 a.m. ET | Source: CoinGlass

This is the largest liquidation event of 2026 and the third-largest crypto liquidation event over the past year. In September, over $3.6 billion was liquidated after over-leveraged long positions were flushed out, and the U.S. tariff hike on China wiped out over $19 billion in crypto bets in October.

Bitcoin DATs Extend Wednesday’s Gains

MSTR stock rose nearly 9% in pre-market trade, after clocking a gain of over 12% in the previous session. Shares of the Bitcoin-backed digital asset treasury (DAT) were on track to hit an over-2-month high and were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around Michael Saylor’s firm flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

MSTR stock retail sentiment on August 20 as of 5:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Strategy has recently sold some BTC as part of its broader balance-sheet and capital management strategy. Still, Bitcoin's rally has renewed optimism among some retail traders, with one Stocktwits user suggesting the company could be “too big to fail” amid the cryptocurrency's rebound.

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Strive (ASST), also a Bitcoin-backed DAT, was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits as well. ASST stock rose over 9% in pre-market trade after a gain of more than 15% in the previous session. Retail sentiment around the firm improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, and chatter rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

BMNR, COIN, CRCL Join The Crypto Stock Surge

BMNR stock climbed nearly 9% in pre-market trading after rising more than 10% in the previous session. The Ethereum-focused digital asset treasury was on track for its highest level since mid-May.

BMNR was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while chatter surged to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels.

Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN) and Circle (CRCL) each rose about 6% in pre-market trading, extending the gains across crypto-linked equities.

The rally also appeared to lift retail sentiment after a prolonged period of weakness across the sector. Some traders on Stocktwits celebrated seeing their positions return to positive territory after months of losses.

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Despite the recent jump in Bitcoin’s price, the apex cryptocurrency remains down by around 17% for the year and around 43% below its record high of over $126,000 seen in October last year.

Read also: Solana, Ethereum, XRP Outperform Bitcoin In $69K Rally – $1.6B In Crypto Bets Get Wiped Out

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