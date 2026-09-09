Jefferies raised the price target on Robinhood to $140 from $127 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating, as per The Fly — an upside of more than 19% from its last close.

The analyst said the rate hike came after a meeting with CFO Shiv Verma.

Jefferies believes that Robinhood's business momentum remains strong due to "robust" net deposits, Gold subscriber growth, and an "aggressive" product roadmap.

StoneX analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage of Robinhood with a ‘Buy’ rating and $170 price target.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) were up about 0.8% in overnight trading on Tuesday amid a series of Wall Street price target updates.

Jefferies raised the price target on Robinhood to $140 from $127 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to The Fly, implying upside of more than 19% from its last close.

StoneX analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage of Robinhood with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $170 price target. Earlier in the day, Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $142 from $124 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating.

Why Did Jefferies Hike Its Target On HOOD Stock?

The analyst said that the rate hike came after a meeting with CFO Shiv Verma. Jefferies believes that Robinhood's business momentum remains strong due to "robust" net deposits, Gold subscriber growth, and an "aggressive" product roadmap.

The analyst also noted that activity on Robinhood Chain has been accelerating in recent days, with daily fees reaching $8.2 million on Sept. 4 and daily volumes reaching $3.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said that its raised target came amid early scaling of the fintech firm’s prediction market exchange, Rothera.

HOOD Stock: Recent Positive Catalysts

On Tuesday, Robinhood said it expanded its ties with Crypto.com in a multi-year deal that will reportedly add yes-or-no event contracts offered by Crypto.com's (CRO) OG business to its app. As part of the deal, it will take minority stakes in the exchange and its prediction market division, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Crypto.com said it has spun off OG into a standalone company.

"Prediction markets need serious market infrastructure behind them. Excited to partner with @OG_com and @cryptocom," said CEO Vlad Tenev on X.

Robinhood was also named an underwriter on recent smart-ring maker Oura's IPO filing, landing its first such gig since regulators authorized it to underwrite deals in June.

Retail Stance: HOOD Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing, while the ticker saw a 410% increase in msg volume, as per platform data.

One user said, “$HOOD Mega Bull! Should be a $400 plus stock in 5 years. IMHO!”

Another user said, “It just got real , Robinhood $HOOD doing bussiness with major crypto exchanges.”

HOOD stock is up nearly 2% so far in 2026.

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