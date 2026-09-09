The SDA backed proposed BlueBird radiolocation tests in the 902-928 MHz band near three U.S. gateway sites.

AST sought FCC renewal of a 30-day authorization for 800 MHz broadband tests with federal customers and mobile partners.

SDA urged prompt approval, saying the tests would advance an “important national security objective.”

AST’s 50/50 Vodafone venture would apparently need an ownership change to qualify for European-reserved spectrum under proposed EU rules.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) hit a nearly three-week high on Tuesday as the company sought regulatory permission to extend satellite broadband testing, while European telecom operators, including its partner Vodafone, reportedly explored a joint spectrum bid to offer services that could compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

ASTS stock jumped 6% on Tuesday and added 0.4% in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday’s session.

ASTS Seeks More Satellite Broadband Tests

AST’s unit, AST & Science, filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday to renew a 30-day special temporary authorization for testing in the 800 MHz band. The request would allow continued broadband testing and demonstrations with federal government customers and partner mobile operators using AST’s authorized satellites already in orbit.

The proposed operations cover uplinks at 817-824 MHz and downlinks at 862-869 MHz. AST said the tests would meet applicable technical limits and protect existing spectrum users from interference.

ASTS Satellite Tests Draw Defense Backing

In a separate Tuesday letter, the Space Development Agency (SDA) urged support for AST’s June application to test pulsed radiolocation capabilities using its BlueBird satellites in the 902-928 MHz band. The tests would involve short transmissions directed toward areas near AST’s gateway sites in Midland, Texas; Lanham, Maryland; and Kapolei, Hawaii.

AST is working as a subcontractor to Systems & Technology Research under an SDA contract to demonstrate commercial tactical satellite capabilities in orbit. The agency said the work was “required to start imminently and should complete in 2027.”

“This testing directly supports SDA’s mission to deliver needed space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter,” the letter said. The demonstration would help SDA assess commercial satellite systems for tactical communications and sensing. The agency said timely completion mattered to its program schedule and supported a “prompt grant” of the application. “Grant of the STA would therefore advance an important national security objective,” SDA said. The agency added that its technical review found the proposed tests could coexist with federal operations.

European Telecom Giants Eye Starlink Rival

Meanwhile, a potential alliance among four major European carriers could create another competitor in the satellite-to-phone market. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone and Telefonica have held preliminary discussions about pooling their efforts to secure satellite airwaves and offer services competing with Starlink, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies have yet to decide whether to form a consortium or bid. The talks come as the EU considers reallocating 2 GHz satellite spectrum when existing licenses expire in 2027.

Vodafone’s 50/50 satellite venture with AST would apparently need an ownership change to qualify for the European-reserved spectrum. Deutsche Telekom, meanwhile, already partners with Starlink on direct-to-device services. However, SpaceX opposes the proposed restrictions. Although Starlink broadband operates widely in Europe, the company lacks spectrum rights to independently offer satellite-to-phone services in the EU.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 361% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of September 8 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS with the new developments I think I need to add some after hours shares of asts”

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Another user said, “$ASTS ASTS asks 30 days extra testing of spectrum testing under STA granted by FCC which expires 9/12. I find this a bummer that seemingly the tests were not finished fully yet”

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ASTS stock has risen 62% over the past year.

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