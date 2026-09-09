NuScale Power’s stock saw its prices climb most since April.

The gains followed a broader market rotation into nuclear names amid growing power demand from AI companies.

Other nuclear companies such as Oklo, X-Energy and GE Vernova also saw their shares climb higher on Tuesday.

Retail chatter around the company surged 2520% over 24 hours according to data from Stocktwits.

Shares of NuScale Power Corp. (SMR) surged over 15% at close on Tuesday amid a broader rotation into nuclear names as demand for power from AI companies builds.

The company’s stock saw its prices climb most since April, notching the steepest upward movement in over four months.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on SMR stock turned from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours.

Other nuclear companies such as Oklo Inc. (OKLO), X-Energy Inc. (XE) and GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) also saw their shares climb higher.

What’s Retail Saying About SMR Stock?

Retail chatter around the company surged 2,520% over 24 hours according to data from Stocktwits.

One user said, “$SMR really is an awesome company. Incredible technology, and with the datacenter build up, it is an obvious AI play.”

Another user said, “$SMR its time to buy more of this baby something is cooking and its about to take off this one and Oracle.”

A third user said, “$SMR $OKLO $NNE At some point every data center will need their own source of energy. Keep that in mind folks.”

How Has SMR Stock Performed Recently?

SMR stock is on track to clock its second week of gains.

The stock has lost more than 31% of its value so far in 2026. However, it is up nearly 22% in the past month.

SMR Stock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NuScale Power reported second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings in August, posting revenue of $75,000, down roughly 99% year-over-year from $8.1 million. The decline was primarily due to the impact of the completion of front-end engineering design (FEED) work for its RoPower project in Romania.

The company’s adjusted loss per share of $0.13 matched Wall Street estimates.

Despite the sharp revenue decline, NuScale ended the quarter with approximately $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, strengthening its liquidity by around $900 million from Q1 following capital-raising and other financing actions.

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