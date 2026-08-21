Truist analyst Matthew Coad raised the price target on Fiserv to $53 from $52 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares.

The revised target implies about 3% upside from the last close.

The firm warned that Fiserv is facing delayed service implementations, lower-yielding cash advances, and a soft sales environment for several products in the second half of the year.

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on FISV stock is $62.21, implying about 21% upside from its last close.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) shares closed down more than 1% on Thursday and are on track to post its worst weekly losses since June of this year.

Meanwhile, Truist analyst Matthew Coad raised the price target on Fiserv to $53 from $52 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 3%, according to TheFly.

FISV Stock: What Does Truist Think?

The analyst said that it revised the target on Fiserv as part of a broader update of its models in the payments space.

The firm also noted that its higher price target reflects higher comparable company multiples but warned that Fiserv is facing delayed service implementations, lower-yielding cash advances, and a soft sales environment for several products in the second half of the year.

Wall Street Consensus On Fiserv

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on FISV stock is $62.21, implying about 21% upside from its last close.

Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, nine rate it a ‘Buy’ or higher. Meanwhile, 26 analysts rate the stock a ‘Hold,’ and two have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on its shares.

Why FISV Stock Has Been Under Pressure

Fiserv stock has recently faced pressure due to cuts to its full-year financial outlook, slowing segment revenues, contracting operating margins, and unexpected leadership changes.

The company reported second-quarter (Q2) 2026 results earlier this month, posting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 and missing consensus estimates. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.29 billion, also below expectations.

Meanwhile, the company also cut its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $7.20 to $7.40.

The company has also been facing activist pressure to conduct a comprehensive review of its entire portfolio and implement leadership changes after significant exits through the year. CEO Michael Lyons stepped down in June, and Takis Georgakopoulos took over as CEO and joined the board. President Dhivya Suryadevara subsequently departed on July 7, citing contractual provisions following Lyons’ exit.

What Does Retail Think About FISV Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing even as message volumes increased about 80% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$FISV actually crazy it hasn’t even moved. $PYPL $PAYC lots of others 50-100% off bottoms. Turning into a value trap as much as I hate to say it.”

Another user said, “$FISV would be nice to see the ceo put his money in and buy some shares.”

FISV stock is down more than 21% this year.

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