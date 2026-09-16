Datavault AI’s new order expands its tokenization business across computing, sports rights and political data.

Datavault AI has kicked off commercialization of three tokenization platforms with a $100 million initial order.

The exchanges combine data valuation, digital rights management and marketplace infrastructure under one system.

Datavault AI plans to list $QEST tokens tied to Project Qestrel’s edge-AI network, with the program expected to contribute revenue in 2026 and 2027.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) stock rose premarket Wednesday after the company announced an initial $100 million purchase order for tokenization services. The deal marks the commercial launch of its IDE, NILvault and APEX platforms, while investors weigh the potential revenue impact from its expanding asset-tokenization strategy.

Datavault AI stock traded over 2% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

Datavault AI Secures $100M Tokenization Order

Datavault AI announced on Tuesday that it has secured an initial $100 million purchase order for its $QEST tokenization services, marking the commercial launch of three platforms focused on data, digital rights and real-world assets.

The company said its Information Data Exchange (IDE), NILvault and American Political Exchange (APEX) will operate on a common infrastructure designed to value, authenticate, tokenize and transact assets. The system combines Datavault AI’s Data Vault architecture with its DataValue and DataScore tools and the NYIAX marketplace technology acquired Aug. 18.

Compute Assets Lead Datavault’s Rollout

Datavault AI plans to use IDE to list $QEST utility tokens tied to Available Infrastructure’s Project Qestrel edge-AI network. The company expects the tokenized compute program to contribute to revenue in 2026 and 2027 and continues to target $200 million in fiscal 2026 revenue.

The IDE marketplace could eventually handle other asset classes, including music royalties, media libraries, CGI and likeness rights, legal-settlement claims and other intellectual property.

NILvault Targets Sports Rights

The NILvault platform focuses on name, image and likeness rights, with the goal of helping rights holders establish ownership, determine value, license assets and maintain an audit trail.

The company highlighted its June 2026 agreement with 21 In Right Inc., which manages the name, image and likeness of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Datavault AI said its technology will support Clemente’s digital legacy, archival work and potential fan-focused digital collectibles.

Meanwhile, American Political Exchange is designed to provide an auditable infrastructure for campaign data, advertising inventory and related information. Datavault AI said APEX builds on two unanimous Federal Election Commission advisory opinions issued in 2022 that addressed the company’s digital tokens and ADIO technology for political committees.

What DVLT Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “THE INFRASTRUCTURE IS TAKING SHAPE! $100 MILLION PURCHASE ORDER AND MANY MORE TO COME!!! COMMERCIALIZATION LAUNCHED!!! THIS IS ACTION BEING TAKEN OF THE WORDS SPOKEN!”

Another user said, “100 million reasons to buy it up bulls!!!”

DVLT stock has crashed 75% year-to-date.

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