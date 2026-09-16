Silver Lake’s latest filings extend a months-long Dell sell-down as AI infrastructure demand fuels the stock’s rally.

Silver Lake entities proposed selling 80,010 Dell shares worth roughly $42.75 million.

The latest filings bring Silver Lake-affiliated sales since June to about 1.86 million shares.

Dell’s AI server momentum continues to drive investor interest as the stock rallies.

Dell Technologies shares rose over 2% in early premarket trading on Wednesday, despite another round of insider selling

Four Silver Lake-affiliated entities filed notices to sell a combined 80,010 Class C shares worth about $42.75 million, according to Form 144 filings the previous day.

The sellers are Silver Lake Partners IV, Silver Lake Partners V DE, Silver Lake Technology Investors IV and Silver Lake Technology Investors V, with the proposed transactions dated Sept. 15.

The shares were converted from Class B stock into Class C shares on the same day before the proposed sales. The filings list Merrill Lynch as the broker and the NYSE as the exchange. Importantly, Form 144 filings are notices of proposed sales and do not by themselves confirm that every share was ultimately sold.

Silver Lake’s Dell Exit Gathers Pace

The latest filings add to a much larger sell-down by Silver Lake and related entities. SEC filings show Silver Lake-affiliated entities and related holders have sold roughly 1.86 million Dell shares between June 9 and Sept. 8, with the pace accelerating sharply in September.

Silver Lake has deep ties to Dell. The private-equity firm partnered with Michael Dell in 2013 to take Dell private, with Silver Lake providing equity financing alongside Michael Dell and other investors. Dell later returned to public markets through the VMware-related transaction, and Silver Lake remained a major shareholder.

AI Server Boom Powers Dell Rally

The selling comes as Dell shares have staged a major rally, driven largely by investor enthusiasm around its AI infrastructure business.

Strong demand for AI-optimized servers has boosted expectations for revenue and earnings, while recent results highlighted record AI-server orders and a sharply higher earnings trajectory. Dell’s shares have also benefited from the broader AI infrastructure trade as investors look for companies supplying the data-center buildout.

Retail View On Dell

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for DELL remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged since last Thursday.

“$DELL consistently comes up on the scanner as #1 highest quality momentum stock,” said a trader, while others noted that the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day would be the key catalyst for DELL and the broader market.

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